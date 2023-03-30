High school baseball and softball: Wednesday’s scores
BASEBALL
Bishop Amat 13, Paraclete 0
Fort Myers (Fla.) Bishop Verot 4, Aquinas 1
Highland 15, Eastside 1
Hueneme 6, Nordhoff 3
Huntington Beach 6, Chandler (Ariz.) Basha 3
JSerra 4, Warner Robins (Ga.) Houston County 3
Norwalk 14, Dominguez 3
Santa Barbara 15, Air Force Academy (Colo.) Air Academy 3
Santa Margarita 6, Asheville (N.C.) Roberson 0
Silverado 10, Victor Valley 4
Temecula Valley 1, Murrieta Valley 0
Valencia 21, Canyon Country Canyon 4
SOFTBALL
Diamond Bar 18, Hacienda Heights Wilson 3
Silverado 10, Victor Valley 7
Xavier Prep 6, Yucca Valley 2
