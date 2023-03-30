Advertisement
High School Sports

High school baseball and softball: Wednesday’s scores

By Los Angeles Times staff
BASEBALL

Bishop Amat 13, Paraclete 0

Fort Myers (Fla.) Bishop Verot 4, Aquinas 1

Highland 15, Eastside 1

Hueneme 6, Nordhoff 3

Huntington Beach 6, Chandler (Ariz.) Basha 3

JSerra 4, Warner Robins (Ga.) Houston County 3

Norwalk 14, Dominguez 3

Santa Barbara 15, Air Force Academy (Colo.) Air Academy 3

Santa Margarita 6, Asheville (N.C.) Roberson 0

Silverado 10, Victor Valley 4

Temecula Valley 1, Murrieta Valley 0

Valencia 21, Canyon Country Canyon 4

SOFTBALL

Diamond Bar 18, Hacienda Heights Wilson 3

Silverado 10, Victor Valley 7

Xavier Prep 6, Yucca Valley 2

