Los Alamitos stays No. 1 in top 20 Southland high school softball rankings
This week’s top 20 high school softball rankings for Southland teams compiled for The Times by CalHiSports.com
(Previous ranking in parentheses / through Monday’s games)
1. (1) Los Alamitos 17-2
2. (2) Oaks Christian 17-0-1
3. (3) Norco 17-2
4. (10) Huntington Beach 13-4
5. (5) Orange Lutheran 13-5
6. (6) Murrieta Mesa 14-3-1
7. (7) Moorpark 12-0
8. (8) Esperanza 15-4
9. (11) Eastvale Roosevelt 12-4-2
10. (16) Riverside Poly 16-0-1
11. (9) Garden Grove Pacifica 14-6
12. (4) Marina 17-6*
13. (13) Beaumont 9-5
14. (15) Rio Mesa 17-1-1
15. (NR) Foothill 14-4
16. (17) Torrance 15-4
17. (18) Camarillo 11-2
18. (NR) South Hills 14-2-1
19. (19) Vista Murrieta 10-4
20. (20) Valley View 13-4-1
Note: Forfeit wins, losses not included.
