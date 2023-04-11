Advertisement
Los Alamitos stays No. 1 in top 20 Southland high school softball rankings

By Eric Sondheimer
This week’s top 20 high school softball rankings for Southland teams compiled for The Times by CalHiSports.com

(Previous ranking in parentheses / through Monday’s games)

1. (1) Los Alamitos 17-2

2. (2) Oaks Christian 17-0-1

3. (3) Norco 17-2

4. (10) Huntington Beach 13-4

5. (5) Orange Lutheran 13-5

6. (6) Murrieta Mesa 14-3-1

7. (7) Moorpark 12-0

8. (8) Esperanza 15-4

9. (11) Eastvale Roosevelt 12-4-2

10. (16) Riverside Poly 16-0-1

11. (9) Garden Grove Pacifica 14-6

12. (4) Marina 17-6*

13. (13) Beaumont 9-5

14. (15) Rio Mesa 17-1-1

15. (NR) Foothill 14-4

16. (17) Torrance 15-4

17. (18) Camarillo 11-2

18. (NR) South Hills 14-2-1

19. (19) Vista Murrieta 10-4

20. (20) Valley View 13-4-1

Note: Forfeit wins, losses not included.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

