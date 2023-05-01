Advertisement
High School Sports

High school baseball: Southern Section playoff pairings

Baseballs are stored in a bucket.
(Michael Reaves / Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
BASEBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.

Hart at #1 Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

Bonita at Arcadia

El Dorado at San Dimas

Rancho Cucamonga at Corona

Mira Costa at Cypress

Sierra Canyon at Bishop Amat

Capistrano Valley at Etiwanda

#4 JSerra at Yucaipa

Warren at #3 Huntington Beach

Damien at Villa Park

Orange Lutheran at Arlington

Harvard-Westlake at Palos Verdes

Ayala at La Mirada

Garden Grove Pacifica at Torrance

Millikan at Maranatha

Foothill at #2 Santa Margarita

DIVISION 2

Wild-card games, Wednesday, 3:15 p.m.

A--Dos Pueblos at Moorpark

B--Northview at Citrus Valley

C--Burbank Burroughs at Lakewood

D--Monrovia at Great Oak

First round, Friday, 3:15 p.m.

Winner wild-card A at #1 Aquinas

Temecula Valley at Capistrano Valley Christian

Crescenta Valley at Ocean View

Winner wild-card B at Quartz Hill

Crespi at Grace Brethren

West Torrance at Simi Valley

Corona Santiago at Kaiser

Oaks Christian at #4 Mater Dei

Newport Harbor at #3 Gahr

Fountain Valley at Fullerton

Norco at Calabasas

Winner wild-card C at Vista Murrieta

Royal at West Ranch

Paloma Valley at Tesoro

Charter Oak at Woodbridge

Winner wild-card D at #2 South Hills

DIVISION 3

First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.

Long Beach Wilson at #1 La Serna

Walnut at Buena

Newbury Park at Redondo

Dana Hills at Aliso Niguel

Corona Centennial at Yorba Linda

Temescal Canyon at Edison

La Salle at Flintridge Prep

Beckman at #4 Long Beach Poly

California at #3 San Marcos

Gardena Serra at Tahquitz

Segerstrom at Palm Desert

Redlands East Valley at Summit

Sonora at Riverside Poly

South Torrance at Highland

San Clemente at Cerritos

Westlake at #2 Valencia

DIVISION 4

First round, Friday, 3:15 p.m.

#1 Crean Lutheran at Pasadena Poly

Los Altos at Nogales

Chino at El Rancho

Burbank at Elsinore

Arrowhead Christian at Orange

Laguna Hills at Sultana

Chaparral at Adelanto

Malibu at #4 La Habra

St. Bonaventure at #3 Northwood

Anaheim Canyon at Oak Hills

Valley View at Citrus Hill

Glendora at Barstow

Santa Barbara at South Pasadena

El Segundo at Brea Olinda

Ramona at Don Lugo

Hemet at #2 Linfield Christian

DIVISION 5

First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.

#1 Bishop Montgomery, bye

Oxnard at Santa Paula

La Palma Kennedy at Montebello

Anaheim at Pasadena Marshall

Century at Windward

Santa Ana Calvary Chapel at Katella

Pasadena at de Toledo

Victor Valley at #4 Apple Valley

#3 Peninsula at Milken

Whittier Christian at Hillcrest

Liberty at Colton

Salesian at Estancia

Riverside North at Savanna

Schurr at St. Anthony

Ontario at Village Christian

Carter at #2 Shadow Hills

DIVISION 6

Wild-card games, Wednesday, 3:15 p.m.

A--Rialto at Western Christian

B--Paramount at Vasquez

C--Costa Mesa at Desert Mirage

D--Excelsior at Castaic

E--Garden Grove Santiago at Lancaster

F--Sierra Vista at Arroyo

G--Indio at Miller

H--Rancho Verde at Xavier Prep

I--St. Monica at Burbank Providence

First round, Friday, 3:15 p.m.

Winner wild-card A at #1 Bloomington

Winner wild-card B at Loara

Orange Vista at Riverside Prep

Winner wild-card C at Trinity Classical

Winner wild-card D at Oxford Academy

Winner wild-card E at Jurupa Valley

Garey at Riverside Notre Dame

Gabrielino at #4 Mayfair

Winner wild-card F at #3 Norwalk

Carpinteria at Lancaster Desert Christian

Winner wild-card G at Lakeside

Temecula Prep at Hesperia Christian

Winner wild-card H at San Marino

Beverly Hills at Alhambra

Los Amigos at Dunn

Winner wild-card I at #2 Campbell Hall

DIVISION 7

Wild-card games, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.

A--Webb at South El Monte

C--Coachella Valley at Desert Chapel

D--Lennox Academy at Santa Maria Valley Christian

E--Academy for Careers & Exploration at Environmental Charter

F--Shalhevet at Thacher

G--Redlands Adventist at California Lutheran

H--Littlerock at Academy for Academic Excellence

I--Coastal Christian at #4 Brentwood

J--Santa Rosa Academy at Palm Valley

K--Edgewood at Bethel Christian

L--Cantwell-Sacred Heart at Hawthorne

M--Oakwood at Downey Calvary Chapel

N--Newport Beach Pacifica Christian at Rolling Hills Prep

O--Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian at Artesia

P--Anza Hamilton at Loma Linda Academy

Q--St. Monica Academy at Fillmore

Wild-card games, Wednesday, 3:15 p.m.

B--Winner wild-card A at Bosco Tech

R--Winner wild-card Q at Gladstone

First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.

Winner wild-card B at #1 Ganesha

Winner wild-card C at Mesa Grande

Winner wild-card D at Newbury Park Adventist

Winner wild-card E at Fontana

Winner wild-card F at Leuzinger

Winner wild-card G at Cornerstone Christian

Winner wild-card H at Nuview Bridge

Winner wild-card I at New Roads

Winner wild-card J at #3 Banning

Winner wild-card K at San Bernardino

Winner wild-card L at Cobalt

Winner wild-card M at United Christian

Winner wild-card N at Coast Union

Winner wild-card O at Villanova Prep

Winner wild-card P at Animo Leadership

Winner wild-card R at #2 St. Genevieve

NOTES: Second round in all divisions, May 9, 3:15 p.m.; quarterfinals, May 12, 3:15 p.m.; semifinals, May 16, 3:15 p.m. Championships, May 19-20 at Blair Field (Long Beach).

High School Sports

