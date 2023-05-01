High school baseball: Southern Section playoff pairings
BASEBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.
Hart at #1 Sherman Oaks Notre Dame
Bonita at Arcadia
El Dorado at San Dimas
Rancho Cucamonga at Corona
Mira Costa at Cypress
Sierra Canyon at Bishop Amat
Capistrano Valley at Etiwanda
#4 JSerra at Yucaipa
Warren at #3 Huntington Beach
Damien at Villa Park
Orange Lutheran at Arlington
Harvard-Westlake at Palos Verdes
Ayala at La Mirada
Garden Grove Pacifica at Torrance
Millikan at Maranatha
Foothill at #2 Santa Margarita
DIVISION 2
Wild-card games, Wednesday, 3:15 p.m.
A--Dos Pueblos at Moorpark
B--Northview at Citrus Valley
C--Burbank Burroughs at Lakewood
D--Monrovia at Great Oak
First round, Friday, 3:15 p.m.
Winner wild-card A at #1 Aquinas
Temecula Valley at Capistrano Valley Christian
Crescenta Valley at Ocean View
Winner wild-card B at Quartz Hill
Crespi at Grace Brethren
West Torrance at Simi Valley
Corona Santiago at Kaiser
Oaks Christian at #4 Mater Dei
Newport Harbor at #3 Gahr
Fountain Valley at Fullerton
Norco at Calabasas
Winner wild-card C at Vista Murrieta
Royal at West Ranch
Paloma Valley at Tesoro
Charter Oak at Woodbridge
Winner wild-card D at #2 South Hills
DIVISION 3
First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.
Long Beach Wilson at #1 La Serna
Walnut at Buena
Newbury Park at Redondo
Dana Hills at Aliso Niguel
Corona Centennial at Yorba Linda
Temescal Canyon at Edison
La Salle at Flintridge Prep
Beckman at #4 Long Beach Poly
California at #3 San Marcos
Gardena Serra at Tahquitz
Segerstrom at Palm Desert
Redlands East Valley at Summit
Sonora at Riverside Poly
South Torrance at Highland
San Clemente at Cerritos
Westlake at #2 Valencia
DIVISION 4
First round, Friday, 3:15 p.m.
#1 Crean Lutheran at Pasadena Poly
Los Altos at Nogales
Chino at El Rancho
Burbank at Elsinore
Arrowhead Christian at Orange
Laguna Hills at Sultana
Chaparral at Adelanto
Malibu at #4 La Habra
St. Bonaventure at #3 Northwood
Anaheim Canyon at Oak Hills
Valley View at Citrus Hill
Glendora at Barstow
Santa Barbara at South Pasadena
El Segundo at Brea Olinda
Ramona at Don Lugo
Hemet at #2 Linfield Christian
DIVISION 5
First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.
#1 Bishop Montgomery, bye
Oxnard at Santa Paula
La Palma Kennedy at Montebello
Anaheim at Pasadena Marshall
Century at Windward
Santa Ana Calvary Chapel at Katella
Pasadena at de Toledo
Victor Valley at #4 Apple Valley
#3 Peninsula at Milken
Whittier Christian at Hillcrest
Liberty at Colton
Salesian at Estancia
Riverside North at Savanna
Schurr at St. Anthony
Ontario at Village Christian
Carter at #2 Shadow Hills
DIVISION 6
Wild-card games, Wednesday, 3:15 p.m.
A--Rialto at Western Christian
B--Paramount at Vasquez
C--Costa Mesa at Desert Mirage
D--Excelsior at Castaic
E--Garden Grove Santiago at Lancaster
F--Sierra Vista at Arroyo
G--Indio at Miller
H--Rancho Verde at Xavier Prep
I--St. Monica at Burbank Providence
First round, Friday, 3:15 p.m.
Winner wild-card A at #1 Bloomington
Winner wild-card B at Loara
Orange Vista at Riverside Prep
Winner wild-card C at Trinity Classical
Winner wild-card D at Oxford Academy
Winner wild-card E at Jurupa Valley
Garey at Riverside Notre Dame
Gabrielino at #4 Mayfair
Winner wild-card F at #3 Norwalk
Carpinteria at Lancaster Desert Christian
Winner wild-card G at Lakeside
Temecula Prep at Hesperia Christian
Winner wild-card H at San Marino
Beverly Hills at Alhambra
Los Amigos at Dunn
Winner wild-card I at #2 Campbell Hall
DIVISION 7
Wild-card games, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.
A--Webb at South El Monte
C--Coachella Valley at Desert Chapel
D--Lennox Academy at Santa Maria Valley Christian
E--Academy for Careers & Exploration at Environmental Charter
F--Shalhevet at Thacher
G--Redlands Adventist at California Lutheran
H--Littlerock at Academy for Academic Excellence
I--Coastal Christian at #4 Brentwood
J--Santa Rosa Academy at Palm Valley
K--Edgewood at Bethel Christian
L--Cantwell-Sacred Heart at Hawthorne
M--Oakwood at Downey Calvary Chapel
N--Newport Beach Pacifica Christian at Rolling Hills Prep
O--Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian at Artesia
P--Anza Hamilton at Loma Linda Academy
Q--St. Monica Academy at Fillmore
Wild-card games, Wednesday, 3:15 p.m.
B--Winner wild-card A at Bosco Tech
R--Winner wild-card Q at Gladstone
First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.
Winner wild-card B at #1 Ganesha
Winner wild-card C at Mesa Grande
Winner wild-card D at Newbury Park Adventist
Winner wild-card E at Fontana
Winner wild-card F at Leuzinger
Winner wild-card G at Cornerstone Christian
Winner wild-card H at Nuview Bridge
Winner wild-card I at New Roads
Winner wild-card J at #3 Banning
Winner wild-card K at San Bernardino
Winner wild-card L at Cobalt
Winner wild-card M at United Christian
Winner wild-card N at Coast Union
Winner wild-card O at Villanova Prep
Winner wild-card P at Animo Leadership
Winner wild-card R at #2 St. Genevieve
NOTES: Second round in all divisions, May 9, 3:15 p.m.; quarterfinals, May 12, 3:15 p.m.; semifinals, May 16, 3:15 p.m. Championships, May 19-20 at Blair Field (Long Beach).
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.