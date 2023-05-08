High school boys’ volleyball: Monday’s City playoff results and updated pairings
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
CITY
Semifinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#4 El Camino Real at #1 Chatsworth
#3 Los Angeles University at #2 Palisades
NOTE: Championship, Saturday, 6 p.m. at Cal State Northridge.
DIVISION I
Semifinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#4 Granada Hills Kennedy at #1 Carson
#3 Los Angeles Marshall at #2 Venice
NOTES: Championship, Saturday, 3:15 p.m. at Cal State Northridge.
DIVISION II
Semifinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#4 Bravo at #1 Verdugo Hills
#3 Marquez at #2 South Gate
NOTES: Championship, Saturday, 12:30 p.m. at Cal State Northridge.
DIVISION III
Quarterfinals, Monday
Rancho Dominguez d. Vaughn, 25-21, 25-22, 25-21
Hollywood d. Bernstein, 25-17, 25-22, 20-25, 25-22
Valley Arts/Sciences d. Legacy, 24-26, 25-12, 25-15, 25-13
Orthopaedic d. Los Angeles CES, 27-25, 23-25, 25-18, 17-25, 15-12
Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.
#4 Hollywood at #1 Rancho Dominguez
#7 Orthopaedic at #6 Valley Arts/Sciences
NOTES: Championship, Friday at Sotomayor or Saturday at Cal State Northridge.
DIVISION IV
Quarterfinals, Monday
Elizabeth d. Alliance Stern, 25-19, 25-23, 25-22
Canoga Park d. Animo De La Hoya, 25-17, 21-25, 29-27, 25-7
Los Angeles Jordan d. Animo Bunche, 25-16, 25-23, 27-29, 25-18
Maywood CES d. Central City Value, 25-22, 25-14, 22-25, 25-22
Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.
#4 Canoga Park at #1 Elizabeth
#3 Los Angeles Jordan at #2 Maywood CES
NOTES: Championship, Friday at Sotomayor or Saturday at Cal State Northridge.
DIVISION V
Quarterfinals, Monday
Westchester d. University Prep Value, 25-21, 25-15, 17-25, 25-15
Los Angeles Arts/Enterprise d. Rise Kohyang, 25-12, 25-15, 23-25, 25-18
East Valley d. Dymally, 16-25, 25-13, 25-10, 25-14
Sun Valley Magnet d. Los Angeles Leadership, 25-13, 25-17, 25-12
Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.
#8 Westchester at #4 Los Angeles Arts/Enterprise
#7 Sun Valley Magnet at #3 East Valley
NOTES: Championship, Friday at Sotomayor or Saturday at Cal State Northridge.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.