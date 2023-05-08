Advertisement
High School Sports

High school boys’ volleyball: Monday’s City playoff results and updated pairings

Volleyball ball on orange background.
(Talaj / Getty Images / iStockphoto)
By Los Angeles Times staff
Share

BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

CITY

Semifinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#4 El Camino Real at #1 Chatsworth

#3 Los Angeles University at #2 Palisades

NOTE: Championship, Saturday, 6 p.m. at Cal State Northridge.

DIVISION I

Semifinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#4 Granada Hills Kennedy at #1 Carson

#3 Los Angeles Marshall at #2 Venice

NOTES: Championship, Saturday, 3:15 p.m. at Cal State Northridge.

DIVISION II

Semifinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#4 Bravo at #1 Verdugo Hills

#3 Marquez at #2 South Gate

NOTES: Championship, Saturday, 12:30 p.m. at Cal State Northridge.

Advertisement

DIVISION III

Quarterfinals, Monday

Rancho Dominguez d. Vaughn, 25-21, 25-22, 25-21

Hollywood d. Bernstein, 25-17, 25-22, 20-25, 25-22

Valley Arts/Sciences d. Legacy, 24-26, 25-12, 25-15, 25-13

Orthopaedic d. Los Angeles CES, 27-25, 23-25, 25-18, 17-25, 15-12

Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

#4 Hollywood at #1 Rancho Dominguez

#7 Orthopaedic at #6 Valley Arts/Sciences

NOTES: Championship, Friday at Sotomayor or Saturday at Cal State Northridge.

DIVISION IV

Quarterfinals, Monday

Elizabeth d. Alliance Stern, 25-19, 25-23, 25-22

Canoga Park d. Animo De La Hoya, 25-17, 21-25, 29-27, 25-7

Los Angeles Jordan d. Animo Bunche, 25-16, 25-23, 27-29, 25-18

Maywood CES d. Central City Value, 25-22, 25-14, 22-25, 25-22

Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

#4 Canoga Park at #1 Elizabeth

#3 Los Angeles Jordan at #2 Maywood CES

NOTES: Championship, Friday at Sotomayor or Saturday at Cal State Northridge.

DIVISION V

Quarterfinals, Monday

Westchester d. University Prep Value, 25-21, 25-15, 17-25, 25-15

Los Angeles Arts/Enterprise d. Rise Kohyang, 25-12, 25-15, 23-25, 25-18

East Valley d. Dymally, 16-25, 25-13, 25-10, 25-14

Sun Valley Magnet d. Los Angeles Leadership, 25-13, 25-17, 25-12

Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

#8 Westchester at #4 Los Angeles Arts/Enterprise

#7 Sun Valley Magnet at #3 East Valley

NOTES: Championship, Friday at Sotomayor or Saturday at Cal State Northridge.

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement