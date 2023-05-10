High school softball: Wednesday’s City playoff results and updated pairings
SOFTBALL
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Wednesday
Granada Hills 10, Wilmington Banning 0
El Camino Real 2, Granada Hills Kennedy 1
Birmingham 2, Eagle Rock 0
Carson 10, Venice 0
Semifinals, Tuesday, 3 p.m.
#4 El Camino Real at #1 Granada Hills
#3 Birmingham at #2 Carson
