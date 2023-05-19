High school softball: City and Southern Section championship results

Saturday at Barber Park (Irvine) Division 7: #1 Ontario vs. #2 Ganesha, 9:30 a.m. Division 4: Foothill vs. #4 Fullerton, 12:30 p.m. Division 3: Capistrano Valley vs. Corona Santiago, 3:30 p.m. Division 2: Great Oak vs. Grand Terrace, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday at Cal State Dominguez Hills Div. II: #5 Verdugo Hills vs. #2 Cleveland, 9 a.m. Div. I: #2 San Fernando vs. #1 Chavez, noon Open Division: #2 Carson vs. #1 Granada Hills, 3 p.m.

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.