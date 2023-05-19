Advertisement
High School Sports

High school softball: City and Southern Section championship results

A softball catcher's helmet and glove on the field.
(Vera Nieuwenhuis / Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Times staff
Share

SOFTBALL
CITY CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday
Div. III: Bernstein 8, South East 2
Div. IV: Huntington Park 10, Maywood 8

Saturday at Cal State Dominguez Hills
Div. II: #5 Verdugo Hills vs. #2 Cleveland, 9 a.m.
Div. I: #2 San Fernando vs. #1 Chavez, noon
Open Division: #2 Carson vs. #1 Granada Hills, 3 p.m.

SOUTHERN SECTION CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday
Division 1: Garden Grove Pacifica 15, Norco 9
Division 5: Liberty 5, Irvine 2
Division 6: Riverside North 2, Village Christian 0

Saturday at Barber Park (Irvine)
Division 7: #1 Ontario vs. #2 Ganesha, 9:30 a.m.
Division 4: Foothill vs. #4 Fullerton, 12:30 p.m.
Division 3: Capistrano Valley vs. Corona Santiago, 3:30 p.m.
Division 2: Great Oak vs. Grand Terrace, 6:30 p.m.

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement