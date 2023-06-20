Summer football preview: Wide receivers

Mater Dei receiver Jack Ressler makes a catch against St. John Bosco in the second quarter of the Southern Section Division 1 championship game last fall.

Continuing a summer preview of impact football players for the 2023 high school season, the receiver position has several players ready to continue their success.

It starts with Aaron Butler of Calabasas. He’s a fast, dependable, big-play weapon who’s committed to Colorado.

Mater Dei receivers teamed with quarterback Elijah Brown to form quite a combination last season. Back are Marcus Brown (nine touchdown catches) and Marcus Harris (12), with Jack Ressler finally healthy for his senior year after a good sophomore season.

Cory Butler Jr. showed great potential as a sophomore last season at Corona Centennial.

Long Beach Millikan returns talented senior Ryan Pellum. Jordan Anderson has left Millikan for Newport Harbor. Warren has Jordan Ross, one of the best when healthy. St. John Bosco is unveiling a group of young receivers, led by sophomores Daniel Odom and Madden Williams.

Advertisement

Sierra Canyon picked up outstanding transfer student Xavier Jordan from Cathedral, a USC commit who caught 20 touchdowns as a junior. Stacy Dobbins, who had 100 receptions as a junior at Chaparral, is now at St. John Bosco.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame’s Erik Puodziunas, a star pitcher in baseball, has great hands and the size to cause problems for defensive backs. Shawn Irwin of Hart began to show his talent with 76 catches as a junior. Mason York of Edison caught 57 passes and scored nine touchdowns last season for a 9-2 team.

Shane Rosenthal of Newbury Park accumulated 1,334 yards in receptions and 15 touchdowns as a sophomore. The Singleton brothers, Braylon and Myles, were impact players as sophomores at Culver City.

Long Beach Poly has junior Jadyn Robinson and his senior brother Jason Robinson. Zacharyus Williams of Gardena Serra averaged 19 yards a catch. Junior Phillip Bell moves from Sacramento‘s Christian Brothers to Bishop Alemany with big-time credentials.

Kory Hall of Cleveland and Peyton Waters of Birmingham are big-time two-way standouts from the City Section. Hall committed to Colorado State earlier this month. Elijah Nuhi-Yandall caught 10 touchdown passes for Banning.