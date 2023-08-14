Kickers to watch this fall in the Southland

Ryon Sayeri, Chaminade, 6-1, 170, Sr.: He’s taking aim at longest field goal of 64 yards.

Emiliano Salazar, Villa Park, 6-1, 175, Sr.: Made lots of progress over summer.

Jacy Oliva, Birmingham, 5-7, 190, Sr.: Had five field goals as a junior

Justin Ludovico, Etiwanda, 6-0, 190, Sr.: Made 11 field goals and also punts.

Nick Lane, Ayala, 6-2, 195, Sr.: Soccer standout made seven of eight field-goal tries.

Mark Hyan, Loyola, 6-4, 225, Sr.: Soccer standout has one of the strongest legs.

Dylan Fingersh, Capistrano Valley, 5-10, 175, Sr.: Converted eight field goals as a junior.

Jaiden Espadas, Cathedral, 5-9, 165, Sr.: Had a 48-yard field goal last season.

The Southland high school football season opens Aug. 17-19 with hundreds of games across the Southland. Here’s a look at kickers and punters to watch this fall.

Ryon Sayeri of Chaminade is one of a large group of outstanding kickers for the upcoming football season.

