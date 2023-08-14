Kickers to watch this fall in the Southland
The Southland high school football season opens Aug. 17-19 with hundreds of games across the Southland. Here’s a look at kickers and punters to watch this fall.
Name, School, Ht., Wt., Yr.: Comment
Jaiden Espadas, Cathedral, 5-9, 165, Sr.: Had a 48-yard field goal last season.
Dylan Fingersh, Capistrano Valley, 5-10, 175, Sr.: Converted eight field goals as a junior.
Mark Hyan, Loyola, 6-4, 225, Sr.: Soccer standout has one of the strongest legs.
Nick Lane, Ayala, 6-2, 195, Sr.: Soccer standout made seven of eight field-goal tries.
Justin Ludovico, Etiwanda, 6-0, 190, Sr.: Made 11 field goals and also punts.
Jacy Oliva, Birmingham, 5-7, 190, Sr.: Had five field goals as a junior
Kyler Peters, Apple Valley, 6-1, 170, Jr.: Strong leg and a 4.0 GPA.
Emiliano Salazar, Villa Park, 6-1, 175, Sr.: Made lots of progress over summer.
Michael Salgado-Medina, Mission Viejo, 6-3, 200, Sr.: Arizona commit made 12 of 14 FG attempts.
Ryon Sayeri, Chaminade, 6-1, 170, Sr.: He’s taking aim at longest field goal of 64 yards.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.