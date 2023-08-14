Advertisement
High School Sports

Kickers to watch this fall in the Southland

Ryon Sayeri of Chaminade sets up for a field goal using a special tee at the school's football field.
Ryon Sayeri of Chaminade is one of a large group of outstanding kickers for the upcoming football season.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share

The Southland high school football season opens Aug. 17-19 with hundreds of games across the Southland. Here’s a look at kickers and punters to watch this fall.

Name, School, Ht., Wt., Yr.: Comment

Jaiden Espadas, Cathedral, 5-9, 165, Sr.: Had a 48-yard field goal last season.

Advertisement

Dylan Fingersh, Capistrano Valley, 5-10, 175, Sr.: Converted eight field goals as a junior.

Mark Hyan, Loyola, 6-4, 225, Sr.: Soccer standout has one of the strongest legs.

Nick Lane, Ayala, 6-2, 195, Sr.: Soccer standout made seven of eight field-goal tries.

Justin Ludovico, Etiwanda, 6-0, 190, Sr.: Made 11 field goals and also punts.

Jacy Oliva, Birmingham, 5-7, 190, Sr.: Had five field goals as a junior

Kyler Peters, Apple Valley, 6-1, 170, Jr.: Strong leg and a 4.0 GPA.

Advertisement

Emiliano Salazar, Villa Park, 6-1, 175, Sr.: Made lots of progress over summer.

Michael Salgado-Medina, Mission Viejo, 6-3, 200, Sr.: Arizona commit made 12 of 14 FG attempts.

Ryon Sayeri, Chaminade, 6-1, 170, Sr.: He’s taking aim at longest field goal of 64 yards.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement