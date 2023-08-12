Advertisement
High School Sports

Linebackers to watch this fall in the Southland

Weston Port of San Juan Hills poses for a photo at the school's football field.
Weston Port, who’s entering his junior year at San Juan Hills High, is one of the top linebackers in the Southland.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share

The Southland high school football season opens Aug. 17-19 with hundreds of games across the Southland. Here’s a look at linebackers to watch this fall.

Name, School, Ht., Wt., Yr.: Comment

Stacy Bey, Rancho Cucamonga, 6-1, 200, Sr.: San Diego State commit has speed, physicality.

Advertisement

Khmori House, St. John Bosco, 6-1, 205, Sr.: Washington commit has quickness, toughness.

Mark Iheanachor, Narbonne, 6-2, 220, Jr. Lots of athleticism and talent.

Noah Mikhail, Bonita, 6-3, 220, Jr.: Versatile, intelligent all-around athlete.

Kamar Mothudi, Los Alamitos, 6-3, 215, Sr.: Oregon commit is big-time athlete.

Weston Port, San Juan Hills, 6-1, 225, Jr.: Loves to tackle and make an impact.

Jackson Sievers, Capistrano Valley, 6-2, 220, Sr.: Future Ivy Leaguer is big, physical and can jump.

Advertisement

Dylan Williams, Long Beach Poly, 6-2, 210, Sr.: Oregon commit is best in the Moore League.

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, St. John Bosco, 6-3, 226, Sr.: The standard for excellence.

Nasir Wyatt, Mater Dei, 6-2, 200, Jr.: Trinity League defensive MVP had 13 sacks.

Rising prospects

Preston Jernegan, St. Francis, 6-2, 215, Sr.: 4.1 GPA and had 91 solo tackles, 5 interceptions.

Jordan Lockhart, St. John Bosco, 6-3, 230, Sr.: Texas A&M commit part of an elite group.

Eddie Plaza, Birmingham, 6-1, 205, Jr.: Hits, hits and hits.

LeVar Talley, Santa Margarita, 6-3, 215, Sr.: Performed well in Trinity League last season.

Scott Taylor, Loyola, 6-3, 230, Jr.: Outside linebacker is a top athlete.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement