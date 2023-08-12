Linebackers to watch this fall in the Southland

Scott Taylor, Loyola, 6-3, 230, Jr.: Outside linebacker is a top athlete.

LeVar Talley, Santa Margarita, 6-3, 215, Sr.: Performed well in Trinity League last season.

Jordan Lockhart, St. John Bosco, 6-3, 230, Sr.: Texas A&M commit part of an elite group.

Preston Jernegan, St. Francis, 6-2, 215, Sr.: 4.1 GPA and had 91 solo tackles, 5 interceptions.

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, St. John Bosco, 6-3, 226, Sr.: The standard for excellence.

Dylan Williams, Long Beach Poly, 6-2, 210, Sr.: Oregon commit is best in the Moore League.

Jackson Sievers, Capistrano Valley, 6-2, 220, Sr.: Future Ivy Leaguer is big, physical and can jump.

Weston Port, San Juan Hills, 6-1, 225, Jr.: Loves to tackle and make an impact.

Mark Iheanachor, Narbonne, 6-2, 220, Jr. Lots of athleticism and talent.

The Southland high school football season opens Aug. 17-19 with hundreds of games across the Southland. Here’s a look at linebackers to watch this fall.

Weston Port, who’s entering his junior year at San Juan Hills High, is one of the top linebackers in the Southland.

