The Times’ preseason top 25 high school football rankings.

1. SANTA ANA MATER DEI: Quarterback Elijah Brown is 29-1 as a starter and has top line returning.

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO: Defending Division 1 champions should have strong defense, powerful rushing attack.

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL: New quarterback Husan Longstreet is the real deal for explosive Huskies.

4. SIERRA CANYON: There are no excuses. Trailblazers have brought in top transfers at key positions.

5. ORANGE LUTHERAN: In quarterback TJ Lateef, Lancers have a star in the making.

6. MISSION VIEJO: A strong defense should allow time to overcome inexperience at quarterback position.

7. WARREN: Quarterback Madden Iamaleava and receiver Jordan Ross will have breakout seasons.

8. GARDENA SERRA: Cavaliers are always good early and need to avoid injury issues.

9. LOS ALAMITOS: Need to show if the chemistry is going to work with lots of transfers.

10. LONG BEACH POLY: Quarterback Darius Curry has top receivers at his disposal.

11. EDISON: Top coaches, hungry players, great tradition make Chargers dangerous.

12. RANCHO CUCAMONGA: A terrific secondary and strong group of receivers.

13. JSERRA: New coach Victor Santa Cruz might have Lions sneak up on teams in Trinity League.

14. OAKS CHRISTIAN: They’re turning loose junior defensive lineman Hayden Lowe.

15. SAN CLEMENTE: Quarterback Dylan Mills will be key player for Tritons.

16. MURRIETA VALLEY: With quarterback Bear Bachmeier and RB Asa Chatman, the offense will be super good.

17. ST. BONAVENTURE: A strong offensive line, veteran quarterback and good defense lead to productive season.

18. CORONA DEL MAR: First-year coach Kevin Hettig will turn to quarterback Kaleb Annett.

19. CHAPARRAL: Lots of new players provide potential for upward movement.

20. BISHOP AMAT: Veteran coaching staff will have players ready for strong season.

21. OXNARD PACIFICA: Just give the ball to Josh Joyner and get out of the way.

22. SANTA MARGARITA: Quality group of receivers give Eagles chance to be successful.

23. OAK HILLS: Running back Karson Cox will create lots of excitement.

24. UPLAND: Lineman AJ Matelau is coming off terrific junior season.

25. NEWBURY PARK: Year 2 for sophomore quarterback Brady Smigiel will be even better.