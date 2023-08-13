The Times’ preseason top 25 high school football rankings
The Times’ preseason top 25 high school football rankings.
1. SANTA ANA MATER DEI: Quarterback Elijah Brown is 29-1 as a starter and has top line returning.
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO: Defending Division 1 champions should have strong defense, powerful rushing attack.
3. CORONA CENTENNIAL: New quarterback Husan Longstreet is the real deal for explosive Huskies.
4. SIERRA CANYON: There are no excuses. Trailblazers have brought in top transfers at key positions.
5. ORANGE LUTHERAN: In quarterback TJ Lateef, Lancers have a star in the making.
6. MISSION VIEJO: A strong defense should allow time to overcome inexperience at quarterback position.
7. WARREN: Quarterback Madden Iamaleava and receiver Jordan Ross will have breakout seasons.
8. GARDENA SERRA: Cavaliers are always good early and need to avoid injury issues.
9. LOS ALAMITOS: Need to show if the chemistry is going to work with lots of transfers.
10. LONG BEACH POLY: Quarterback Darius Curry has top receivers at his disposal.
11. EDISON: Top coaches, hungry players, great tradition make Chargers dangerous.
12. RANCHO CUCAMONGA: A terrific secondary and strong group of receivers.
13. JSERRA: New coach Victor Santa Cruz might have Lions sneak up on teams in Trinity League.
14. OAKS CHRISTIAN: They’re turning loose junior defensive lineman Hayden Lowe.
15. SAN CLEMENTE: Quarterback Dylan Mills will be key player for Tritons.
16. MURRIETA VALLEY: With quarterback Bear Bachmeier and RB Asa Chatman, the offense will be super good.
17. ST. BONAVENTURE: A strong offensive line, veteran quarterback and good defense lead to productive season.
18. CORONA DEL MAR: First-year coach Kevin Hettig will turn to quarterback Kaleb Annett.
19. CHAPARRAL: Lots of new players provide potential for upward movement.
20. BISHOP AMAT: Veteran coaching staff will have players ready for strong season.
21. OXNARD PACIFICA: Just give the ball to Josh Joyner and get out of the way.
22. SANTA MARGARITA: Quality group of receivers give Eagles chance to be successful.
23. OAK HILLS: Running back Karson Cox will create lots of excitement.
24. UPLAND: Lineman AJ Matelau is coming off terrific junior season.
25. NEWBURY PARK: Year 2 for sophomore quarterback Brady Smigiel will be even better.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.