Advertisement
High School Sports

High school football scores: Week Zero results

Football on field
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
Share

CIF Southern Section and City Section high school football scores from Thursday’s slate of Week Zero games:

Thursday, Aug. 17

CITY SECTION

Advertisement

NONLEAGUE

Hollywood 19, Sun Valley Poly 7

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Arrowhead Christian 18, Arroyo Valley 6

Big Bear 28, Banning 0

Kennedy 48, Costa Mesa 7

Diamond Bar 28, Esperanza 19

Eastvale Roosevelt 42, King 7

Elsinore 29, Grand Terrace 6

Paraclete 35, Heritage Christian 6

Jurupa Valley 28, Ontario 0

Valencia 63, Katella 0

Chino 27, Laguna Beach 26 (OT)

Orange Vista 27, Lakewood 20

La Salle 43, Mary Star 12

Mountain View 52, Keppel 16

Northview 41, Muir 6

Rancho Verde 28, Palm Desert 13

Riverside North 42, Ramona 35

Rio Mesa 48, Saugus 6

Bosco Tech 33, Riverside Prep 14

La Canada 55, Rosemead 12

South Hills 49, Nogales 6

St. Bonaventure 40, Bishop Alemany 16

Vista Murrieta 34, Great Oak 10

Western Christian 37, Arlington 23

Artesia 68, Workman 6

INTERSECTIONAL

Agoura 23, Lompoc 7

Carson 54, Hawthorne 0

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement