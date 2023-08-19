High school football top performers in the Southland

Los Alamitos running back Anthony League (25) celebrates with teammate Gavin Porch during a playoff game last season.

A look at the top performers from high school football games across the Southland on Thursday and Friday nights.

RUSHING

—Anthony League, Los Alamitos: 314 yards in 14 carries, 6 TDs in 62-25 win over Western.

—Anthony Orihuela, El Rancho: 233 yards in 37 carries in 38-35 win over Don Lugo.

—Trey Wilson, Rancho Cucamonga: 106 yards in 15 carries, 3 TDs in 29-27 win over Murrieta Valley.

PASSING

—Jarret Nielsen, Long Beach Jordan: 30 of 37 for 548 yards, 5 TDs in 59-24 win over North Torrance.

—Cameron Shannon, Riverside North: Passed for 311 yards, five TDs, ran for 95 yards in 42-35 win over Ramona.

—Brady Smigiel, Newbury Park: 21 of 31 for 304 yards, seven TDs in 59-49 win over Golden Valley.

—Caleb Sanchez, St. John Bosco: 21 of 25 for 242 yards, 3 TDs in 42-22 win over Henderson (Nev.) Liberty.

RECEIVING

—Mike Hull, Agoura: 12 catches for 222 yards, 1 TD in 23-7 win over Lompoc.

—Tyler Hennessy, Orange Lutheran: 9 catches, 162 yards, 1 TD in 47-19 win over Gardena Serra.

—Beau Smigiel, Newbury Park: 5 catches, 93 yards, 4 TDs in 59-49 win over Golden Valley.

DEFENSE

—Kory Hall, Cleveland: Returned fumble for TD, returned interception for TD in 49-27 win over Granada Hills Kennedy.

—Jaden Mosley, Oak Park: Had two sacks, four tackles for losses in 27-13 win over Buena.