High school football top performers in the Southland

Los Alamitos running back Anthony League celebrates with teammate Gavin Porch by jumping in the air.
Los Alamitos running back Anthony League (25) celebrates with teammate Gavin Porch during a playoff game last season.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at the top performers from high school football games across the Southland on Thursday and Friday nights.

RUSHING

—Anthony League, Los Alamitos: 314 yards in 14 carries, 6 TDs in 62-25 win over Western.

—Anthony Orihuela, El Rancho: 233 yards in 37 carries in 38-35 win over Don Lugo.

—Trey Wilson, Rancho Cucamonga: 106 yards in 15 carries, 3 TDs in 29-27 win over Murrieta Valley.

PASSING

—Jarret Nielsen, Long Beach Jordan: 30 of 37 for 548 yards, 5 TDs in 59-24 win over North Torrance.

—Cameron Shannon, Riverside North: Passed for 311 yards, five TDs, ran for 95 yards in 42-35 win over Ramona.

—Brady Smigiel, Newbury Park: 21 of 31 for 304 yards, seven TDs in 59-49 win over Golden Valley.

—Caleb Sanchez, St. John Bosco: 21 of 25 for 242 yards, 3 TDs in 42-22 win over Henderson (Nev.) Liberty.

RECEIVING

—Mike Hull, Agoura: 12 catches for 222 yards, 1 TD in 23-7 win over Lompoc.

—Tyler Hennessy, Orange Lutheran: 9 catches, 162 yards, 1 TD in 47-19 win over Gardena Serra.

—Beau Smigiel, Newbury Park: 5 catches, 93 yards, 4 TDs in 59-49 win over Golden Valley.

DEFENSE

—Kory Hall, Cleveland: Returned fumble for TD, returned interception for TD in 49-27 win over Granada Hills Kennedy.

—Jaden Mosley, Oak Park: Had two sacks, four tackles for losses in 27-13 win over Buena.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

