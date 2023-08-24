Friday Night Live: Shaun Torgeson talks about his transformation at St. Bonaventure
St. Bonaventure offensive lineman Shaun Torgeson talks about his expectations for the 2023 season.
St. Bonaventure offensive tackle Shaun Torgeson is the guest on “Friday Night Live” with Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom.
Torgeson talks about transforming his body, going from 210 pounds as a sophomore to 285 pounds as a senior. With long hair and carrying a hammer onto the field, he looks like he could be a stunt double playing Thor.
He talks about his grandfather, the late Gary Torgeson, who was football coach at Cal State Northridge and later softball coach for the Matadors. St. Bonaventure has a showdown game with Oxnard Pacifica on Friday.
