Girls’ flag football: Monday’s scores
Girls’ seven-on-seven flag football scores for Monday, August 28:
Monday’s scores
CITY SECTION
COLISEUM LEAGUE
Crenshaw 18, Hawkins 0
Crenshaw 35, Washington Prep 0
Washington Prep 6, Hawkins 0
NONLEAGUE
GALA 7, Dymally 6
SOUTHERN SECTION
BIG VIII LEAGUE
Norco 28, Corona Centennial 6
Corona 31, King 20
OTHERS
Valencia 21, Foothill 0
Newport Harbor 13, Woodbridge 12
Cypress 24, Godinez 6
San Gorgonio 26, Moreno Valley 0
San Gorgonio 22, Moreno Valley 0
Kennedy 33, Anaheim 12
El Toro 20, Dana Hills 8
Crean Lutheran 24, Westridge 0
Knight 18, Warren 14
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.