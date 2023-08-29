Advertisement
High School Sports

Girls’ flag football: Monday’s scores

Hawkins quarterback Sainiah Jackson tries to escape from Washington Prep defenders.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share

Girls’ seven-on-seven flag football scores for Monday, August 28:

Monday’s scores

CITY SECTION

COLISEUM LEAGUE
Crenshaw 18, Hawkins 0
Crenshaw 35, Washington Prep 0
Washington Prep 6, Hawkins 0

NONLEAGUE
GALA 7, Dymally 6

SOUTHERN SECTION

Advertisement

BIG VIII LEAGUE
Norco 28, Corona Centennial 6
Corona 31, King 20

OTHERS
Valencia 21, Foothill 0
Newport Harbor 13, Woodbridge 12
Cypress 24, Godinez 6
San Gorgonio 26, Moreno Valley 0
San Gorgonio 22, Moreno Valley 0
Kennedy 33, Anaheim 12
El Toro 20, Dana Hills 8
Crean Lutheran 24, Westridge 0
Knight 18, Warren 14

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement