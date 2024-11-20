Advertisement
High school flag football: City Section semifinal results

By Los Angeles Times staff
CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

SEMIFINALS

OPEN DIVISION
San Pedro 33, Verdugo Hills 7
Banning 33, Eagle Rock 25

DIVISION I
King/Drew 6, Jefferson 0
Narbonne 7, Panorama 6

DIVISION II
El Camino Real 41, San Fernando 18
Cleveland 24, WISH Academy 8

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
At Crenshaw High

FINALS

OPEN DIVISION
#7 Banning (15-6) vs. #1 San Pedro (25-2-1), 5:30 p.m.

DIVISION I
#13 King/Drew (18-13) vs. #2 Narbonne (16-9), 4 p.m.

DIVISION II
#3 Cleveland (8-11) vs. #1 El Camino Real (9-5), 2:30 p.m.

