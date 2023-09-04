City Section football notebook: Legacy’s Matthew Castillo off to fast start

Garfield High’s Jayden Barnes makes a catch. The receiver-defensive back continues to impress for the Bulldogs as a two-way player.

Matthew Castillo of Legacy High in South Gate is off to the best start of any running back in City Section football.

With games of 307 yards rushing against Marquez, 309 yards against Fremont and 240 yards against Grant, he has accumulated 856 yards in three games for Legacy (3-0) with 12 touchdowns.

First game of the season 307 rushing yards https://t.co/lAnoYI7gLj — matthew™️ (@matthewcastilIo) September 3, 2023

South East turned loose freshman running back Edward Rivera against Bernstein, and he responded with 192 yards rushing in 22 carries and three touchdowns.

Garfield has been running the ball behind its veteran offensive line while waiting for its starting quarterback, Damian Cabrera, to return from a shoulder injury. The last two weeks have resulted in a 41-0 win over Crespi and a 50-6 win over King/Drew. The Bulldogs should easily win the Eastern League in preparation for the Open Division playoffs and a possible rematch against Birmingham.

Receiver-defensive back Jayden Barnes continues to impress for the Bulldogs as a two-way player.

Cleveland is looking like a contender for second place in the West Valley League with a 3-0 start in nonleague games. Quarterback Marcello Aguilar has passed for nine touchdowns. Kory Hall is averaging 21.6 yards every reception.

Fairfax is 3-0 and getting a strong performance from Santa Monica transfer Ivan Levant at quarterback. He has 14 touchdown passes.

After getting routed by Carson, Franklin came back to defeat San Gabriel 45-26 behind junior quarterback Eduardo Cuevas, who was 19-of-29 passing for 311 yards and three touchdowns. Benjamin Villareal rushed for 107 yards in nine carries.

Carson is 3-0 and looking likely to be 6-0 by the start of Marine League play on Sept. 28 against Narbonne, which also is believed to be the first time the Colts will be able to use their new home field. Bleachers have not been completed but they’re supposed to be finished for the Narbonne game. Running back-linebacker Jerry Misaalefua continues to be a standout.

Birmingham appeared to recover from its 41-0 drubbing at the hands of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame by beating Oak Park 56-7. The Patriots should have another win this week against Hueneme before taking a trip to Texas to face Steele High on Sept. 22. Let’s just say the Patriots better enjoy their taste of barbecue in San Antonio, because the competition will be tough.

Belmont is celebrating its 100-year anniversary with a special halftime presentation on Friday night against Marshall.