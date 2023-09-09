Advertisement
High School Sports

High school football: City Section top 10 rankings

Garfield players celebrate their win over Roosevelt at the Coliseum in the annual East L.A. Classic last season.
Garfield players celebrate their win over Roosevelt at the Coliseum in the annual East L.A. Classic last season.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Here are the City Section football rankings by The Times after Week 3:

Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Comment

1. BIRMINGHAM (3-1); Defeated Hueneme 59-0; next up is trip to Texas.

2. GARFIELD (3-1); Damian Cornejo rushed for 222 yards, three TDs.

3. CARSON (4-0); The Colts routed Paramount 56-7.

4. FRANKLIN (2-1-1); Coming off 27-7 win over El Camino Real.

5. GRANADA HILLS (2-1-1); Defeated rival Kennedy 34-13.

6. BANNING (2-2); Lost 54-7 to Western.

7. SAN PEDRO (1-2); Lost to Torrance 24-14.

8. PALISADES (3-1); Collected 35-10 win over St. Genevieve.

9. DYMALLY (4-0); Defeated South Gate 62-0.

10. LEGACY (4-0); Picked up 27-0 win over Wilson.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

