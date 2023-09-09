High school football: City Section top 10 rankings
Here are the City Section football rankings by The Times after Week 3:
Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Comment
1. BIRMINGHAM (3-1); Defeated Hueneme 59-0; next up is trip to Texas.
2. GARFIELD (3-1); Damian Cornejo rushed for 222 yards, three TDs.
3. CARSON (4-0); The Colts routed Paramount 56-7.
4. FRANKLIN (2-1-1); Coming off 27-7 win over El Camino Real.
5. GRANADA HILLS (2-1-1); Defeated rival Kennedy 34-13.
6. BANNING (2-2); Lost 54-7 to Western.
7. SAN PEDRO (1-2); Lost to Torrance 24-14.
8. PALISADES (3-1); Collected 35-10 win over St. Genevieve.
9. DYMALLY (4-0); Defeated South Gate 62-0.
10. LEGACY (4-0); Picked up 27-0 win over Wilson.
