High school football: City Section top 10 rankings

Here are the City Section football rankings by The Times after Week 3:

Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Comment

1. BIRMINGHAM (3-1); Defeated Hueneme 59-0; next up is trip to Texas.

2. GARFIELD (3-1); Damian Cornejo rushed for 222 yards, three TDs.

3. CARSON (4-0); The Colts routed Paramount 56-7.

4. FRANKLIN (2-1-1); Coming off 27-7 win over El Camino Real.

5. GRANADA HILLS (2-1-1); Defeated rival Kennedy 34-13.

6. BANNING (2-2); Lost 54-7 to Western.

7. SAN PEDRO (1-2); Lost to Torrance 24-14.

8. PALISADES (3-1); Collected 35-10 win over St. Genevieve.

9. DYMALLY (4-0); Defeated South Gate 62-0.

10. LEGACY (4-0); Picked up 27-0 win over Wilson.