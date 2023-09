Players from Southland on Ivy League football rosters

Cornell quarterback Jameson Wang, who starred at Oaks Christian High, is back to start as the Ivy League begins its 10-game season.

Columbia: QB Caden Bell, JSerra; WR JJ Jenkins, San Clemente; DB Ethan Fullerton, SO Notre Dame; WR Aidan Shinfeld, SO Notre Dame; LB Patrick Sodl, Loyola; TE Santiago Hernandez, Harvard-Westlake; DL Shawn Lin, Loyola.

Kai Faucher from Harvard-Westlake plays college football at Brown.

