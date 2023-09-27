Quarterback Boone Lourd making impact for Brentwood with his arm and legs

Boone Lourd always has looked up to his brothers and wanted to be like them. Last Friday night, he did something his older siblings could not — win his second Sunset Showdown.

Brentwood’s senior quarterback accounted for five of his team’s six touchdowns — two on the ground and three through the air — in a 43-24, come-from-behind victory over Palisades that gave the Eagles a 3-2 edge in an intersectional rivalry. That series debuted six years ago when Cole Lourd threw two touchdown passes in the final four minutes to stun the Dolphins 14-13.

As a junior in 2019, Cole and the Eagles lost to Palisades 21-13 and the teams did not meet his senior season, which was reduced to three spring games because of the coronavirus. In a 28-game prep career, Cole passed for 5,355 yards and 59 touchdowns. He’s now a junior backup to Quinn Ewers at Texas.

Although Brentwood coach Jake Ford would give the edge in the throwing department to Cole, he believes Boone is the better runner. Boone displayed that ability numerous times in last year’s 28-21 triumph over Palisades and again Friday when he scored on a 25-yard scamper in the first half and then a sneak that put his team ahead for good early in the fourth quarter.

“We’re lucky to have Boone and his brothers would be proud of his performance tonight,” Ford said. “He kept drives alive whether it was with his arm or his legs. He can extend plays and knows when to stay in the pocket and when to tuck it and run. He wasn’t going to let us lose.”

Lourd also threw touchdown passes to Davis Wong, Matthew Michaels and his favorite target, tight end Dylan Karz, who has a team-high 39 receptions for 544 yards and nine touchdowns. Karz also plays defensive end on a unit that picked off four passes and shut out Palisades in the second half. Lourd completed 10 of 18 passes for 108 yards and gained 122 yards in 12 carries.

“Boone’s been my best friend since seventh grade; we’ve been through ups and downs together,” Karz said. “He’s our leader and we never feel like we’re out of the game with him in the huddle.”

In the Eagles’ first six games, four of them victories, Lourd has thrown for 1,150 yards and 14 touchdowns and rushed for 320 yards and six touchdowns.

A starter since his sophomore year, he already has tossed 62 touchdown passes and, with 4,359 yards, is about 1,000 yards shy of Cole’s career total.

His other brother, Brice, two years older than Cole, played receiver and linebacker at Brentwood and caught two passes from Cole in the inaugural Sunset Showdown in 2018, his senior year. Brice graduated from Texas in May.

Success on the gridiron and Texas football run in the family. Their grandfather, Jim Bob Moffett, played tackle on the Longhorns’ 1959 Southwest Conference championship team under coach Darrell Royal and was inducted into the Texas Athletics Hall of Honor in 1990.