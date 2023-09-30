Advertisement
High School Sports

High school football top performers for Week 6

Sophomore linebacker Shawn Scott of Mater Dei sacks Servite quarterback Leo Hannan on Friday night.
Sophomore linebacker Shawn Scott helped Mater Dei’s defense sack Servite quarterbacks four times on Friday night.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share

A look at some of the top performances in high school football games across the Southland on Thursday and Friday:

PASSING

—Christopher Cooper, Beaumont: Passed for 470 yards and three touchdowns in win over Yucaipa.

Advertisement

—Wyatt Becker, Sierra Canyon: Passed for 311 yards and two touchdowns in win over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.

—Husan Longstreet, Corona Centennial: Completed 12 of 15 passes for 240 yards and three touchdowns in win over Chaparral.

RUSHING

—Luke Deperno, West Ranch: Rushed for 258 yards and five touchdowns in win over Hart.

—Cincere Rhaney, Gardena Serra: Had 191 yards rushing and two touchdowns in defeat of Chaminade.

—Luke Cochran, Moorpark: Scored three touchdowns to rally Moorpark to win over Newbury Park.

RECEIVING

Advertisement

—Shawn Irwin, Hart: Caught 10 passes for 143 yards in loss to West Ranch.

DEFENSE

—Dion Odom, Crenshaw: Had two interceptions in win over King/Drew.

—Dutch Horisk, St. John Bosco: Recorded three sacks against Santa Margarita.

—Ramere Davis, Mater Dei: Had two sacks in win over Servite.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement