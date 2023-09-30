High school football top performers for Week 6

Sophomore linebacker Shawn Scott helped Mater Dei’s defense sack Servite quarterbacks four times on Friday night.

A look at some of the top performances in high school football games across the Southland on Thursday and Friday:

PASSING

—Christopher Cooper, Beaumont: Passed for 470 yards and three touchdowns in win over Yucaipa.

Advertisement

—Wyatt Becker, Sierra Canyon: Passed for 311 yards and two touchdowns in win over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.

—Husan Longstreet, Corona Centennial: Completed 12 of 15 passes for 240 yards and three touchdowns in win over Chaparral.

RUSHING

—Luke Deperno, West Ranch: Rushed for 258 yards and five touchdowns in win over Hart.

—Cincere Rhaney, Gardena Serra: Had 191 yards rushing and two touchdowns in defeat of Chaminade.

—Luke Cochran, Moorpark: Scored three touchdowns to rally Moorpark to win over Newbury Park.

RECEIVING

Advertisement

—Shawn Irwin, Hart: Caught 10 passes for 143 yards in loss to West Ranch.

DEFENSE

—Dion Odom, Crenshaw: Had two interceptions in win over King/Drew.

—Dutch Horisk, St. John Bosco: Recorded three sacks against Santa Margarita.

—Ramere Davis, Mater Dei: Had two sacks in win over Servite.