High school football top performers for Week 6
A look at some of the top performances in high school football games across the Southland on Thursday and Friday:
PASSING
—Christopher Cooper, Beaumont: Passed for 470 yards and three touchdowns in win over Yucaipa.
—Wyatt Becker, Sierra Canyon: Passed for 311 yards and two touchdowns in win over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.
—Husan Longstreet, Corona Centennial: Completed 12 of 15 passes for 240 yards and three touchdowns in win over Chaparral.
RUSHING
—Luke Deperno, West Ranch: Rushed for 258 yards and five touchdowns in win over Hart.
—Cincere Rhaney, Gardena Serra: Had 191 yards rushing and two touchdowns in defeat of Chaminade.
—Luke Cochran, Moorpark: Scored three touchdowns to rally Moorpark to win over Newbury Park.
RECEIVING
—Shawn Irwin, Hart: Caught 10 passes for 143 yards in loss to West Ranch.
DEFENSE
—Dion Odom, Crenshaw: Had two interceptions in win over King/Drew.
—Dutch Horisk, St. John Bosco: Recorded three sacks against Santa Margarita.
—Ramere Davis, Mater Dei: Had two sacks in win over Servite.
