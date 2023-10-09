High school football statistical leaders with three weeks left in regular season

With three weeks left in the regular season, let’s take a look at who’s leading statistically in high school football based on information supplied to MaxPreps.

Among quarterbacks, sophomore Brady Smigiel of Newbury Park has passed for 2,333 yards and 35 touchdowns. Chrstopher Cooper of Beaumont has 2,233 yards passing and 19 touchdowns.

Among running backs, Joel Betancourt of Santee and Matthew Castillo of Legacy have rushed for 1,722 and 1,716 yards, respectively. Two Inland Empire running backs, Dylan Riley of Rancho Verde and Cornell Hatcher of Corona Centennial, are neck and neck with 1,364 yards and 1,297 yards.

Among receivers, Shane Rosenthal of Newbury Park has 64 receptions for 1,054 yards and 13 touchdowns. Shawn Irwin of Hart has 49 catches for 926 yards.

Among tackles, free safety Jeremiah Luna of Riverside Poly is credited with 121 tackles.

For sacks, OJ Romero of Glenn has 14 sacks.

For interceptions, Justin Wyrick of Salesian, Charles Cravings of Santa Monica, Kameryn Hurst of Carson and Eric Mayes of La Sierra all have seven interceptions.

For field goals, Dawit Crain of Yucaipa has made 10 of 11 this season. Beaumont’s Isai Gil is eight for eight.

