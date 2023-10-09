Advertisement
High School Sports

High school football statistical leaders with three weeks left in regular season

Newbury Park quarterback Brady Smigiel passes against Thousand Oaks opponent.
Newbury Park quarterback Brady Smigiel passes against Thousand Oaks.
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share

With three weeks left in the regular season, let’s take a look at who’s leading statistically in high school football based on information supplied to MaxPreps.

Among quarterbacks, sophomore Brady Smigiel of Newbury Park has passed for 2,333 yards and 35 touchdowns. Chrstopher Cooper of Beaumont has 2,233 yards passing and 19 touchdowns.

Among running backs, Joel Betancourt of Santee and Matthew Castillo of Legacy have rushed for 1,722 and 1,716 yards, respectively. Two Inland Empire running backs, Dylan Riley of Rancho Verde and Cornell Hatcher of Corona Centennial, are neck and neck with 1,364 yards and 1,297 yards.

Advertisement

Among receivers, Shane Rosenthal of Newbury Park has 64 receptions for 1,054 yards and 13 touchdowns. Shawn Irwin of Hart has 49 catches for 926 yards.

Among tackles, free safety Jeremiah Luna of Riverside Poly is credited with 121 tackles.

COSTA MESA, CA - SEPTEMBER 15: Sierra Canyon football coach Jon Ellinghouse before the game against Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, CA on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

High School Sports

This week’s top 25 high school football rankings by The Times

A look at the L.A. Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland heading into Week 8.

Oct. 8, 2023

For sacks, OJ Romero of Glenn has 14 sacks.

For interceptions, Justin Wyrick of Salesian, Charles Cravings of Santa Monica, Kameryn Hurst of Carson and Eric Mayes of La Sierra all have seven interceptions.

For field goals, Dawit Crain of Yucaipa has made 10 of 11 this season. Beaumont’s Isai Gil is eight for eight.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement