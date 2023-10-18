Maya Angelou is 8-0 and having its best football season in school history
Maya Angelou, under coach Gary Parks, is 8-0 in high school football and headed to its first unbeaten regular season in school history.
Junior running back Branden Morales leads the team in rushing with 708 yards and 10 touchdowns. Sophomore running back Nicholas Quintanilla also has scored 10 touchdowns for Maya Angelou, which is 2-0 in the Southern League.
Parks said the team returned 23 players this season and has used that experience, along with strong off-season work, to do well. But make no mistake, this is a team that fits into City Section Division II, not Division I, so it will be interesting to see how the playoff division makeup develops.
Morales has been the key player because of his versatility.
“He does something of everything,” Parks said.
Another major contributor has been linebacker Juan Ramirez.
