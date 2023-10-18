Advertisement
Maya Angelou is 8-0 and having its best football season in school history

Running back Braden Morales has helped lead Maya Angelou High to an 8-0 record.
(Maya Angelou)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Maya Angelou, under coach Gary Parks, is 8-0 in high school football and headed to its first unbeaten regular season in school history.

Junior running back Branden Morales leads the team in rushing with 708 yards and 10 touchdowns. Sophomore running back Nicholas Quintanilla also has scored 10 touchdowns for Maya Angelou, which is 2-0 in the Southern League.

Parks said the team returned 23 players this season and has used that experience, along with strong off-season work, to do well. But make no mistake, this is a team that fits into City Section Division II, not Division I, so it will be interesting to see how the playoff division makeup develops.

High School Sports

Morales has been the key player because of his versatility.

“He does something of everything,” Parks said.

Another major contributor has been linebacker Juan Ramirez.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

