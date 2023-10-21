High school football top performers for Week 9

Jackson Askins of Valencia passed for 277 yards in win over Hart.

A look at some of the top performances in high school football games across the Southland on Thursday and Friday:

PASSING

—Leo Hannan, Servite: Passed for 338 yards and four touchdowns in win over Santa Margarita.

—Diego Montes, Granada Hills Kennedy: The sophomore completed 11 of 12 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 82 yards and three touchdowns in win over Panorama.

—Damian Cabrera, Garfield: Completed 14 of 20 passes for 261 yards and four touchdowns in win over Legacy.

—Jackson Askins, Valencia: Passed for 277 yards, ran for 93 yards and accounted for four touchdowns in win over Hart.

RUSHING

—Cornell Hatcher, Corona Centennial: Gained 246 yards and scored six touchdowns in win over Murrieta Valley.

—Trey Wilson, Rancho Cucamonga: Rushed for 153 yards and two touchdowns in win over Damien.

RECEIVING

—Trent Mosley, Santa Margarita: Caught 11 passes for 219 yards and scored four touchdowns in loss to Servite.

The best receiver in SoCal right now. Touchdown Zacharyus Williams. Serra 28, Sierra Canyon 28. 8:37 left. pic.twitter.com/wdXguoEC2k — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 21, 2023

—Zacharyus Williams, Gardena Serra: Caught seven passes for 99 yards and one touchdown in loss to Sierra Canyon.

—Isaiah Dillon, Oxnard Pacifica: Caught six passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns in win over Rio Mesa.

DEFENSE

Highlights from Mater Dei's 55-13 win over Orange Lutheran. QB Elijah Brown and RB Ajon Bryant had big games. pic.twitter.com/EhbnztiAPI — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 20, 2023

—Nasir Wyatt, Mater Dei: He had three sacks in win over Orange Lutheran.

—Khary Wilder, Gardena Serra: The sophomore recorded a sack in loss to Sierra Canyon, giving him at least one sack in every Mission League game.

—Luke Cruz, Valencia: Had two interceptions in win over Hart.

—Xavier Grant, Gardena: Forced two fumbles, returning one for a touchdown, in upset win over Carson.

SPECIAL TEAMS

—Kory Hall, Cleveland: Returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown in loss to Birmingham.