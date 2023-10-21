Advertisement
High School Sports

High school football top performers for Week 9

Jackson Askins of Valencia passed for 277 yards in win over Hart.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share

A look at some of the top performances in high school football games across the Southland on Thursday and Friday:

PASSING

—Leo Hannan, Servite: Passed for 338 yards and four touchdowns in win over Santa Margarita.

—Diego Montes, Granada Hills Kennedy: The sophomore completed 11 of 12 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 82 yards and three touchdowns in win over Panorama.

Advertisement

—Damian Cabrera, Garfield: Completed 14 of 20 passes for 261 yards and four touchdowns in win over Legacy.

—Jackson Askins, Valencia: Passed for 277 yards, ran for 93 yards and accounted for four touchdowns in win over Hart.

RUSHING

—Cornell Hatcher, Corona Centennial: Gained 246 yards and scored six touchdowns in win over Murrieta Valley.

—Trey Wilson, Rancho Cucamonga: Rushed for 153 yards and two touchdowns in win over Damien.

RECEIVING

—Trent Mosley, Santa Margarita: Caught 11 passes for 219 yards and scored four touchdowns in loss to Servite.

—Zacharyus Williams, Gardena Serra: Caught seven passes for 99 yards and one touchdown in loss to Sierra Canyon.

—Isaiah Dillon, Oxnard Pacifica: Caught six passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns in win over Rio Mesa.

DEFENSE

—Nasir Wyatt, Mater Dei: He had three sacks in win over Orange Lutheran.

—Khary Wilder, Gardena Serra: The sophomore recorded a sack in loss to Sierra Canyon, giving him at least one sack in every Mission League game.

—Luke Cruz, Valencia: Had two interceptions in win over Hart.

Xavier Grant, Gardena: Forced two fumbles, returning one for a touchdown, in upset win over Carson.

SPECIAL TEAMS

—Kory Hall, Cleveland: Returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown in loss to Birmingham.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement