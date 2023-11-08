Top high school football games in the Southland for playoff quarterfinals
Analyzing the top high school football games this week:
THURSDAY
San Pedro (5-4) at Garfield (9-1), 7 p.m.
No. 2-seeded Garfield begins the City Section Open Division playoffs trying to show it has gained the physicality needed to win it all. The Pirates from the powerful Marine League offer a good first test. Garfield’s offensive and defensive lines will try to dominate the trenches. Beware of the versatile Jayden Barnes, Garfield’s two-way receiver and defensive back. The pick: Garfield.
FRIDAY
Los Alamitos (9-2) at Gardena Serra (8-3), 7 p.m.
These two teams could have been playing in Division 1. Instead it’s going to be an entertaining, memorable Division 2 quarterfinal. Los Alamitos quarterback Alonzo Esparza will need to avoid mistakes and get the ball to running back Anthony League. Los Alamitos has to deal with running back Cincere Rhaney and receiver Zacharyus Williams. The pick: Serra.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.