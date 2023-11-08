Advertisement
High School Sports

Top high school football games in the Southland for playoff quarterfinals

Garfield receiver Jayden Barnes, left, leaps in the air holding the football to celebrate a touchdown catch with teammates.
Receiver Jayden Barnes, left, celebrating a touchdown catch in the second quarter of the East L.A. Classic against Roosevelt with teammates, is a two-way star who leads second-seeded Garfield into a quarterfinal playoff game against San Pedro on Thursday.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share

Analyzing the top high school football games this week:

THURSDAY

San Pedro (5-4) at Garfield (9-1), 7 p.m.

No. 2-seeded Garfield begins the City Section Open Division playoffs trying to show it has gained the physicality needed to win it all. The Pirates from the powerful Marine League offer a good first test. Garfield’s offensive and defensive lines will try to dominate the trenches. Beware of the versatile Jayden Barnes, Garfield’s two-way receiver and defensive back. The pick: Garfield.

Advertisement

FRIDAY

Los Alamitos (9-2) at Gardena Serra (8-3), 7 p.m.

These two teams could have been playing in Division 1. Instead it’s going to be an entertaining, memorable Division 2 quarterfinal. Los Alamitos quarterback Alonzo Esparza will need to avoid mistakes and get the ball to running back Anthony League. Los Alamitos has to deal with running back Cincere Rhaney and receiver Zacharyus Williams. The pick: Serra.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement