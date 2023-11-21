High school basketball: Monday’s scores
Boys
Artesia 50, Downey 41
Banning 74, Hawkiins 67
Buckley 75, Burbank 68
Calabasas 54, Taft 41
Capistrano Valley 53, Corona del Mar 40
Cantwell-Sacred Heart 75, Garey 20
Canyon Country Canyon 50, Salesian 46
Santa Monica 64, Oaks Christian 56
Crescenta Valley 53, Gardena 37
Garden Grove 53, Saddleback 47
Hoover 81, El Monte 25
Knight 63, El Camino Real 42
Manual Arts 66, Fremont 44
Monroe 52, Lakeview Charter 37
Murrieta Mesa 94, Miller 24
Pacifica Christian 78, Crenshaw 76 (Donte Hardy, 26 points, Crenshaw)
Portola 67, El Toro 55
Royal 58, Rancho Alamitos 41
Foothill 58, La Habra 38
Northwood 65, Placentia Valencia 50
Palos Verdes 66, Carson 30
Palm Desert 60, Oxford 55
Pomona 74, San Bernardino 65
Rio Mesa 85, Fillmore 37 (Jackson Knowles, 34 points, RM)
Rialto 58, Loma Linda 43
Rolling Hills Prep 80, Indian Springs 39
San Clemente 65, Wilson 52
San Pedro 62, Peninsula 55 (AJ Bobich, 18 points, SP)
Santa Paula 58, Perris 42
South Torrance 67, Estancia 65
West Torrance 66, Santiago 60
Westminster 48, Esperanza 44
Workman 76, Citrus Hill 42
Girls
Canyon Springs 53, Colton 40
Corona 45, Maranatha 39
Eastvale Roosevelt 61, San Marcos 53
El Rancho 52, Wilson 24
Franklin 39, Garfield 35
Garey 36, Royal 23
Glenn 41, Blair 18
Katella 68, Norwalk 42
Providence 49, Muir 37
Northview 89, Workman 19
North Torrance 50, Westlake 48 (Reese Noa, NT, 18 points)
Segerstrom 38, Apple Valley 34
YULA 54, Lakeview Charter 29
Windward 58, Harvard-Westlake 43
