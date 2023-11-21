Advertisement
High School Sports

High school basketball: Monday’s scores

Calabasas freshman guard Grayson Coleman has helped the Coyotes to a 3-0 start.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share

Monday’s scores

Boys

Artesia 50, Downey 41

Banning 74, Hawkiins 67

Buckley 75, Burbank 68

Calabasas 54, Taft 41

Capistrano Valley 53, Corona del Mar 40

Cantwell-Sacred Heart 75, Garey 20

Canyon Country Canyon 50, Salesian 46

Santa Monica 64, Oaks Christian 56

Crescenta Valley 53, Gardena 37

Garden Grove 53, Saddleback 47

Robert Hinton of Harvard-Westlake rises up for a dunk against Palisades.

High School Sports

The Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball rankings

A look at the L.A. Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland.

Nov. 19, 2023

Advertisement

Hoover 81, El Monte 25

Knight 63, El Camino Real 42

Manual Arts 66, Fremont 44

Monroe 52, Lakeview Charter 37

Murrieta Mesa 94, Miller 24

Pacifica Christian 78, Crenshaw 76 (Donte Hardy, 26 points, Crenshaw)

Portola 67, El Toro 55

Royal 58, Rancho Alamitos 41

Foothill 58, La Habra 38

Northwood 65, Placentia Valencia 50

Palos Verdes 66, Carson 30

Palm Desert 60, Oxford 55

Pomona 74, San Bernardino 65

Rio Mesa 85, Fillmore 37 (Jackson Knowles, 34 points, RM)

Rialto 58, Loma Linda 43

Rolling Hills Prep 80, Indian Springs 39

San Clemente 65, Wilson 52

San Pedro 62, Peninsula 55 (AJ Bobich, 18 points, SP)

Santa Paula 58, Perris 42

South Torrance 67, Estancia 65

West Torrance 66, Santiago 60

Westminster 48, Esperanza 44

Workman 76, Citrus Hill 42

Samori Guyness of Los Alamitos was MVP of the Ocean View tournament.

High School Sports

Basketball roundup: Los Alamitos serves notice by winning Ocean View tournament

Samori Guyness won the Ocean View tournament MVP after leading Los Alamitos to a win over Mira Costa in the championship game.

Nov. 18, 2023

Girls

Canyon Springs 53, Colton 40

Corona 45, Maranatha 39

Eastvale Roosevelt 61, San Marcos 53

El Rancho 52, Wilson 24

Franklin 39, Garfield 35

Garey 36, Royal 23

Glenn 41, Blair 18

Katella 68, Norwalk 42

Providence 49, Muir 37

Northview 89, Workman 19

North Torrance 50, Westlake 48 (Reese Noa, NT, 18 points)

Segerstrom 38, Apple Valley 34

YULA 54, Lakeview Charter 29

Windward 58, Harvard-Westlake 43

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement