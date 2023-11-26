Advertisement
High School Sports

The Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball rankings

Brayden Burries prepares to shoot a free throw.
Junior Brayden Burries has led Eastvale Roosevelt to a 5-0 record.
(Nick Koza)
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland after Week 1 of the 2023-24 season.

Rk. SCHOOL; Comment; last rank

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (1-0); Plays at Redondo Union tournament this week; 1

2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (4-0); Big test against unbeaten La Mirada on Tuesday at Redondo Union; 2

3. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (5-0); Showing few weaknesses and lots of strengths; 3

4. MATER DEI (2-0); Blake Davidson is off to good start; 5

5. CORONA CENTENNIAL (2-2); Close loss to De La Salle; 4

6. SIERRA CANYON (4-0); CSUN commit Noah Williams playing well; 6

7. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (4-0); Mercy Miller had 24 points vs. Mira Costa; 8

8. ST. PIUS X-ST. MATTHIAS (1-0); Tyrone Riley starts with 31-point performance; 9

9. LOS ALAMITOS (7-0); Big game against Corona Centennial on Wednesday; 11

10. LA MIRADA (7-0); Julien Gomez keeps getting better; 12

11. REDONDO UNION (2-0); All signs point toward rapid movement up; 21

12. SANTA MARGARITA (1-1); Suffered loss to Carlsbad; 10

13. DAMIEN (5-1); At Beverly Hills on Thursday; 13

14. ETIWANDA (1-0); Playing this week in IE Classic; 14

15. ST. BERNARD (2-0); Tajh Ariza had 30 points vs. Bullard; 19

16. CRESPI (5-0); Joe Sterling had 35 points in win over Windward; 23

17. WINDWARD (2-1); Play at Santa Margarita on Wednesday; 7

18. MIRA COSTA (4-2); Facing tough early season schedule; 15

19. JSERRA (4-0); Huge game at Roosevelt on Tuesday; 20

20. WEST RANCH (1-2); Lost to powerful St. Joseph; 17

21. CAMPBELL HALL (0-2); Lost to one of Northern California’s top teams, Salesian; 16

22. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (4-0); Knights settling in to usual getting-better stage; 25

23. ST. ANTHONY (5-0); Saints won Artesia tournament; NR

24. WESTLAKE (4-0); Austin Maziasz is off to huge start; NR

25. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (3-2); Lost two on Illinois road trip; 18

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

