The Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball rankings

Junior Brayden Burries has led Eastvale Roosevelt to a 5-0 record.

A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland after Week 1 of the 2023-24 season.

Rk. SCHOOL; Comment; last rank

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (1-0); Plays at Redondo Union tournament this week; 1

2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (4-0); Big test against unbeaten La Mirada on Tuesday at Redondo Union; 2

3. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (5-0); Showing few weaknesses and lots of strengths; 3

4. MATER DEI (2-0); Blake Davidson is off to good start; 5

5. CORONA CENTENNIAL (2-2); Close loss to De La Salle; 4

6. SIERRA CANYON (4-0); CSUN commit Noah Williams playing well; 6

7. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (4-0); Mercy Miller had 24 points vs. Mira Costa; 8

8. ST. PIUS X-ST. MATTHIAS (1-0); Tyrone Riley starts with 31-point performance; 9

9. LOS ALAMITOS (7-0); Big game against Corona Centennial on Wednesday; 11

10. LA MIRADA (7-0); Julien Gomez keeps getting better; 12

11. REDONDO UNION (2-0); All signs point toward rapid movement up; 21

12. SANTA MARGARITA (1-1); Suffered loss to Carlsbad; 10

13. DAMIEN (5-1); At Beverly Hills on Thursday; 13

14. ETIWANDA (1-0); Playing this week in IE Classic; 14

15. ST. BERNARD (2-0); Tajh Ariza had 30 points vs. Bullard; 19

16. CRESPI (5-0); Joe Sterling had 35 points in win over Windward; 23

17. WINDWARD (2-1); Play at Santa Margarita on Wednesday; 7

18. MIRA COSTA (4-2); Facing tough early season schedule; 15

19. JSERRA (4-0); Huge game at Roosevelt on Tuesday; 20

20. WEST RANCH (1-2); Lost to powerful St. Joseph; 17

21. CAMPBELL HALL (0-2); Lost to one of Northern California’s top teams, Salesian; 16

22. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (4-0); Knights settling in to usual getting-better stage; 25

23. ST. ANTHONY (5-0); Saints won Artesia tournament; NR

24. WESTLAKE (4-0); Austin Maziasz is off to huge start; NR

25. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (3-2); Lost two on Illinois road trip; 18