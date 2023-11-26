The Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball rankings
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland after Week 1 of the 2023-24 season.
Rk. SCHOOL; Comment; last rank
1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (1-0); Plays at Redondo Union tournament this week; 1
2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (4-0); Big test against unbeaten La Mirada on Tuesday at Redondo Union; 2
3. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (5-0); Showing few weaknesses and lots of strengths; 3
4. MATER DEI (2-0); Blake Davidson is off to good start; 5
5. CORONA CENTENNIAL (2-2); Close loss to De La Salle; 4
6. SIERRA CANYON (4-0); CSUN commit Noah Williams playing well; 6
7. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (4-0); Mercy Miller had 24 points vs. Mira Costa; 8
8. ST. PIUS X-ST. MATTHIAS (1-0); Tyrone Riley starts with 31-point performance; 9
9. LOS ALAMITOS (7-0); Big game against Corona Centennial on Wednesday; 11
10. LA MIRADA (7-0); Julien Gomez keeps getting better; 12
11. REDONDO UNION (2-0); All signs point toward rapid movement up; 21
12. SANTA MARGARITA (1-1); Suffered loss to Carlsbad; 10
13. DAMIEN (5-1); At Beverly Hills on Thursday; 13
14. ETIWANDA (1-0); Playing this week in IE Classic; 14
15. ST. BERNARD (2-0); Tajh Ariza had 30 points vs. Bullard; 19
16. CRESPI (5-0); Joe Sterling had 35 points in win over Windward; 23
17. WINDWARD (2-1); Play at Santa Margarita on Wednesday; 7
18. MIRA COSTA (4-2); Facing tough early season schedule; 15
19. JSERRA (4-0); Huge game at Roosevelt on Tuesday; 20
20. WEST RANCH (1-2); Lost to powerful St. Joseph; 17
21. CAMPBELL HALL (0-2); Lost to one of Northern California’s top teams, Salesian; 16
22. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (4-0); Knights settling in to usual getting-better stage; 25
23. ST. ANTHONY (5-0); Saints won Artesia tournament; NR
24. WESTLAKE (4-0); Austin Maziasz is off to huge start; NR
25. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (3-2); Lost two on Illinois road trip; 18
