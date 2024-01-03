Advertisement
Southern California girls’ basketball rankings

Freshman guard Kaleena Smith of Ontario Christian scored 55 points in a game this season.
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at the top 20 high school girls’ basketball rankings produced by Harold Abend of CalHiSports for The Tiimes.

Rk. (last rank) SCHOOL

1. (2) Sierra Canyon

2. (1) Etiwanda

3. (3) Mater Dei

4. (4) Sage Hill

5. (5) Ontario Christian

6. (6) Bishop Montgomery

7. (7) Moreno Valley

8. (NR) Rancho Christian

9. (9) Corona Santiago

10. (8) Brentwood

11. (19) Village Christian

12. (NR) St. Anthony

13. (16) Buena Park

14. (13) Glendora

15. (10) Rosary Academy

16. (11) Esperanza

17. (NR) Fairmont Prep

18. (NR) Orangewood Academy

19. (10) Windward

20. (NR) Orange Lutheran

