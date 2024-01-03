Southern California girls’ basketball rankings
A look at the top 20 high school girls’ basketball rankings produced by Harold Abend of CalHiSports for The Tiimes.
Rk. (last rank) SCHOOL
1. (2) Sierra Canyon
2. (1) Etiwanda
3. (3) Mater Dei
4. (4) Sage Hill
5. (5) Ontario Christian
6. (6) Bishop Montgomery
7. (7) Moreno Valley
8. (NR) Rancho Christian
9. (9) Corona Santiago
10. (8) Brentwood
11. (19) Village Christian
12. (NR) St. Anthony
13. (16) Buena Park
14. (13) Glendora
15. (10) Rosary Academy
16. (11) Esperanza
17. (NR) Fairmont Prep
18. (NR) Orangewood Academy
19. (10) Windward
20. (NR) Orange Lutheran
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.