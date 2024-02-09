Big game from Noah Williams leads Sierra Canyon past St. John Bosco

Bryce Cofield of Sierra Canyon goes up for a dunk in front of St. John Bosco’s Brandon McCoy during the Trailblazers’ win Friday.

The score was Sierra Canyon 69, St. John Bosco 67 with 16.9 seconds left on Friday night in an Open Division playoff opener. That’s when Kade Bonam of St. John Bosco had a collision with Noah Williams.

“Bonam is a grown man,” Williams said afterward.

The officials ruled it was an intentional foul on Bonam despite the objections of St. John Bosco coach Matt Dunn.

“You have to sell it,” Williams said of himself rolling on the ground.

He made both free throws and Sierra Canyon got to keep the ball. Game over. The Trailblazers came away with a 72-67 road victory and will get to face top-seeded Mission League rival Harvard-Westlake on Tuesday night in the second round of Pool A.

Bryce Cofield puts Sierra Canyon up 20-13. pic.twitter.com/Cx22s7SKSj — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 10, 2024

Williams, a Cal State Northridge commit, finished with 23 points. The Trailblazers (25-2) never trailed and responded each time St. John Bosco threatened to pull even.

Advertisement

“We’re starting to grow up a little bit and have maturity in the time we need it,” coach Andre Chevalier said. “They showed tonight they had grit and I’m very happy the way they executed down the stretch.”

The Trailblazers survived losing Isaiah Elohim to an ejection in the third quarter during a jump ball situation when he pushed Jack Turner. It means he won’t be able to play Tuesday.

Bonam, making his first appearance since missing 10 games with a shoulder injury, made consecutive threes in the fourth quarter to rally the Braves (23-6). Brandon McCoy led St. John Bosco with 22 points.

That’s the Clippers coach with Robert Horry at Harvard-Westlake. Photo by Nick Koza pic.twitter.com/CUWmB8KcDO — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 10, 2024

Harvard-Westlake 61, Corona Centennial 51: Trent Perry and Nikolas Khamenia each scored 15 points in the Wolverines’ win.

St. Pius X-St. Matthias 76, Mater Dei 54: Tyrone Riley had 28 points and David Mack 15 for St. Pius X-St. Matthias, which inflicted perhaps the worst home defeat ever on Mater Dei.

Eastvale Roosevelt 64, JSerra 51: Brayden Burries scored 17 points, Issac Williamson 16, Darnez Slater 14 and Myles Walker 13 for Roosevelt.

Damien 68, Crossroads 59: Xavier Clinton had 24 points for Damien.

Etiwanda 41, Rancho Verde 39: Christian Harris had 12 points for Etiwanda.

St. Bernard 72, La Mirada 71: Caleb Versher made two free throws in the final seconds for the St. Bernard upset win.

Westlake 82, Paraclete 60: Austin Maziasz finished with 31 points and 17 rebounds for Westlake.

Windward 73, St. Francis 66: Gavin Hightower scored 28 points to rally the Wildcats in Division 1. Mazi Mosley had 35 points for St. Francis.

Bosco Tech 104, Arrowhead Christian 75: Jaden Erami had 30 points for Bosco Tech.

Bishop Alemany 66, San Marino 49: Bourgeois Tshilobo had 18 points for Alemany.

Rolling Hills Prep 52, Oak Park 49: Mateo Trujillo finished with 16 points for Rolling Hills Prep.

City Section

LACES 59, Cleveland 52: The wide-open City Open Division playoffs got even more wide open when the eighth-seeded LACES upset the top-seeded Cavaliers. Donovan Cornelius, playing in the gym where his father, Trent, was a star, led LACES with 18 points and Ryan Conner added 16 points.

Advertisement

Chatsworth 64, Westchester 49: The Chancellors knocked off the Western League champs in a road victory. Alijah Arenas had 28 points and 14 rebounds.

Birmingham 83, Grant 70: The Patriots rallied from a 17-point halftime deficit to win in overtime. Alex Dupre scored 45 points for Birmingham. Anthony Minoy had 20 points for Grant.

King/Drew 77, Palisades 60: Josahn Webster scored 25 points, Jayshawn Kibble had 24 points and Donald Thompson 18 points for second-seeded King/Drew.

Crenshaw 75, Venice 74: Lacoy Smith had 23 points for the Cougars in a Division I win.

Washington Prep 61, Eagle Rock 45: Michael Ahkionbare had 16 points for top-seeded Washington Prep in a Division I game.

Sun Valley Poly 57, South Gate 47: JD Wyatt had 18 points for Poly.

Fairfax 58, Gardena 46: Romello McRale contributed 25 points for Fairfax.