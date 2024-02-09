Thursday’s high school basketball scores

GIRLS

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

First Round

Brentwood, bye

Crescenta Valley 72, Riverside King 61

Lynwood 52, Culver City 44

Esperanza 70, Valley View 37

San Dimas 44, La Salle 43

Oxnard 75, Village Christian 63

Long Beach Poly 73, Chaminade 48

Orange Lutheran 77, Canyon Country Canyon 66

Corona Santiago 87, Cypress 28

San Juan Hills 69, Rosary 56

Leuzinger 62, Marlborough 60

North Torrance, bye

Redondo Union 55, Sonora 30

Portola 68, Paramount 54

Harvard-Westlake 67, Hart 63

Windward 62, Vista Murrieta 28

DIVISION 2AA

First Round

Moreno Valley 83, Woodbridge 49

Bonita 51, Shalhevet 32

San Clemente 46, El Dorado 43

Rancho Christian 78, St. Mary’s 70

Buena Park 79, Riverside Poly 41

Los Osos 71, Westlake 56

Rialto 69, Eastvale Roosevelt 63

Fairmont Prep 81, Beaumont 54

St. Anthony 68, Great Oak 50

Crean Lutheran 56, West 43

Claremont 49, Los Altos 40

Ventura 65, Camarillo 44

Flintridge Prep 68, Calabasas 61 (OT)

South Pasadena 56, Glendora 52

Mark Keppel 49, Downey 39

Mira Costa 51, Bishop Amat 33

DIVISION 2A

First Round

Louisville 74, Campbell Hall 40

Downey Calvary Chapel 65, Whitney 40

OC Pacifica Christian 55, Rolling Hills Prep 46

Chino 61, Corona del Mar 18

Shadow Hills 58, Hesperia 31

Diamond Bar 66, Eisenhower 41

South Torrance 45, Highland 40

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 69, Trinity Classical 45

Buena 63, Holy Martyrs 30

Santa Margarita 58, Yucaipa 40

Burbank Burroughs 62, Paloma Valley 37

Aquinas 65, Yucca Valley 62

Los Alamitos 65, Pioneer 49

Beckman 72, Murrieta Valley 45

Xavier Prep 48, Sunny Hills 43

Lakewood 58, Northview 31

DIVISION 3AA

First Round

Oak Park, bye

Valencia 47, La Canada 27

Summit 47, Glendale 39

Silverado, bye

Saugus 52, Irvine 43

Ridgecrest Burroughs 69, Placentia Valencia 48

Providence 58, Bishop Diego 40

Torrance 51, Notre Dame Academy 45

Anaheim, bye

Temescal Canyon 72, Temple City 52

Cantwell Sacred Heart 50, Fountain Valley 46

Foothill Tech 36, Crossroads 32

Oak Hills 65, El Toro 38

La Habra 80, Bell Gardens 46

Cerritos 72, Yorba Linda 44

Dos Pueblos 57, Walnut 44

DIVISION 3A

First Round

JSerra 56, Desert Christian Academy 21

Huntington Beach 48, Segerstrom 40

Heritage 79, Twentynine Palms 32

Oakwood 48, Serra 42

Dana Hills 65, Cajon 20

California 52, Arrowhead Christian 22

Gabrielino 70, Simi Valley 31

Villa Park 51, Victor Valley 9

Long Beach Jordan 64, Mayfair 28

La Serna 43, Rio Hondo Prep 40

Godinez 56, Knight 49

St. Monica 59, Heritage Christian 23

San Jacinto 55, La Quinta 17

Whittier 51, California Lutheran 34

Millikan 55, Garey 36

St. Margaret’s 50, Aliso Niguel 33

DIVISION 4AA

First Round

Rancho Cucamonga 72, Garden Grove Santiago 18

St. Bonavenure 60, Pasadena Poly 24

Temecula Valley 50, Fontana 33

Montclair 46, San Bernardino 29

Ramona Convent 64, Coachella Valley 32

Beverly Hills 40, Milken 26

San Marino 60, Valley Christian 47

Santa Paula 60, Gahr 45

Garden Grove Pacifica 63, Canyon Springs 39

Geffen Academy 49, Pasadena 47

Loma Linda Academy 29, South Hills 27

Newbury Park 77, Edgewood 29

Corona 46, YULA 38

Pasadena Marshall 58, Lancaster 32

Marina 61, Norwalk 29

Avalon at Anaheim Canyon, Friday

DIVISION 4A

First Round

Palos Verdes 69, Newbury Park Adventist 19

Rosemead 56, AGBU 18

Chaffey 53, St. Genevieve 27

Diamond Ranch 30, Nordhoff 19

Immaculate Heart 53, Faith Baptist 27

Palm Desert 56, Riverside Prep 46

Lakewood Saint Joseph 42, Coastal Christian 38

West Ranch 60, Patriot 39

Eastside 60, Schurr 28

Packinghouse Christian, bye

United Christian Academy 45, Apple Valley 24

Ramona, bye

Tahquitz 56, San Gorgonio 39

Hesperia Christian, bye

Magnolia 43, Redlands Adventist 23

Whittier 72, Malibu 23

DIVISION 5AA

First Round

Savanna 55, Riverside Notre Dame 22

Estancia 40, Thacher 33

Webb 52, Environmental Charter 6

Elsinore 47, Katella 39

Loara 48, Arroyo 30

Duarte 60, Hillcrest Christian 18

Sacred Heart of Jesus 62, Mesrobian 31

Adelanto 54, Miller 36

La Mirada 70, Orange Vista 38

Liberty 38, Sierra Vista 35

Santa Rosa Academy 30, Lucerne Valley 24

Santa Ana 51, Indian Springs 45

Colton 63, Nogales 32

Desert Hot Springs 56, Mesa Grande Academy 32

Carpinteria 42, San Gabriel Academy 28

Grand Terrace 64, Bethel Christian 6

DIVISION 5A

First Round

Antelope Valley 65, Le Lycée 30

Bloomington 51, Ganesha 32

Southlands Christian, bye

Hawthorne Math & Science 51, Compton Early College 0

Sherman Indian 66, Magnolia Science Academy 18

Excelsior Charter, bye

New Harvest, bye

Vasquez 46, Glendale Adventist 9

Silver Valley 38, Anza Hamilton 29

Samueli Academy, bye

Temecula Prep, bye

Desert Christian 49, International School of LA 20

Morningside 45, CAMS 32

Norte Vista 66, River Springs 8

La Reina, bye

St. Pius X-St. Matthias, bye

CITY SECTION

DIVISION I

First Round

Chatsworth, bye

San Fernando 64, San Pedro 58

Arleta 54, South Gate 31

LACES, bye

Eagle Rock, bye

Garfield 65, Narbonne 15

Verdugo Hills 59, Taft 41

Poly, bye

DIVISION II

First Round

Venice 42, West Adams 16

LA Wilson 57, SOCES 12

Maywood CES 51, LA Marshall 42

Huntington Park 34, Bravo 18

DIVISION III

First Round

RFK 46, Dorsey 35

LA Roosevelt 56, Larchmont Charter 14

Reseda 48, VAAS 37

Stern 53, Central City Value 41

DIVISION IV

First Round

San Valley Magnet 32, Math & Science 31

Rancho Dominguez 43, Camino Nuevo 27

LA Jordan 35, Smidt Tech 18

Rise Kohyang at Gertz-Ressler

DIVISION V

First Round

GALA 54, Horace Mann 17

Belmont at Animo Venice

Port of LA at Burton

Aspire Ollin 31, Discovery 17

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

SOUTHERN SECTION

OPEN DIVISION

Pool play

Orangewood at Sierra Canyon; Sage Hill at Mater Dei; Corona Centennial at Eitwanda; Bishop Montgomery at Ontario Christian

DIVISION 1

Second Round

Crescenta Valley at Brentwood; Esperanza at Lynwood; San Dimas at Oxnard; Long Beach Poly at Orange Lutheran; San Juan Hills at Corona Santiago; Leuzinger at North Torrance; Redondo Union at Portola; Windward at Harvard-Westlake

DIVISION 2AA

Second Round

Moreno Valley at Bonita; San Clemente at Rancho Christian; Buena Park at Los Osos; Rialto at Fairmont Prep; Crean Lutheran at St. Anthony; Ventura at Claremont; South Pasadena at Flintridge Prep; Mark Keppel at Mira Costa

DIVISION 2A

Second Round

Downey Calvary Chapel at Louisville; Chino at OC Pacifica Christian; Diamond Bar at Shadow Hills; Sherman Oaks Note Dame at South Torrance; Buena at Santa Margarita; Burbank Burroughs at Aquinas; Los Alamitos at Beckman; Xavier Prep at Beckman

DIVISION 3AA

Second Round

Valencia at Oak Park; Summit at Silverado; Ridgecrest Burroughs at Saugus; Providence at Torrance; Temescal Canyon at Anaheim; Cantwell Sacred Heart at Foothill Tech; Oak Hills at La Habra; Cerritos at Dos Pueblos

DIVISION 3A

Second Round

JSerra at Huntington Beach; Oakwood at Heritage; Dana Hills at California; Gabrielino at Villa Park; La Serna at Long Beach Jordan; St. Monica at Godinez; San Jacinto at Whittier; St. Margaret’s at Millikan

DIVISION 4AA

Second Round

St. Bonaventure at Rancho Cucamonga; Montclair at Temecula Valley; Beverly Hills at Ramona Convent; Santa Paula at San Marino; Geffen Academy at Garden Grove Pacifica; Loma Linda Academy at Newbury Park; Pasadena Marshall at Corona; Avalon/Anaheim Canyon at Marina

DIVISION 4A

Second Round

Palos Verdes at Rosemead; Chaffey at Diamond Ranch; Immaculate Heart at Palm Desert; West Ranch at Lakewood Saint Joseph; Eastside at Packinghouse Christian; United Christian Academy at Ramona; Tahquitz at Hesperia Christian; Whittier Christian at Magnolia

DIVISION 5AA

Second Round

Savanna at Estancia; Elsinore at Webb; Duarte at Loara; Adelanto at Sacred Heart of Jesus; La Mirada at Liberty; Santa Rosa Academy at Santa Ana; Colton at Desert Hot Springs; Grand Terrace at Carpinteria

DIVISION 5A

Second Round

Antelope Valley at Bloomington; Compton Early College at Southlands Christian; Sherman Indian at Excelsior Charter; Vasquez at New Harvest Christian; Silver Valley at Samueli Academy; Lancaster Desert Christian at Temecula Prep; Morningside at Norte Vista; La Reina at St. Pius X-St. Matthias

CITY SECTION

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals

Crenshaw at Birmingham; Palisades at King/Drew, Friday; Granada Hills at LA Hamilton; El Camino Real at Westchester

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals

San Fernando at Chatsworth; Arleta at LACES; Garfield at Eagle Rock; Verdugo Hills at Poly

DIVISION II

Second Round

Venice at Granada Hills Kennedy; Northridge Academy at Harbor Teacher; Legacy at Sylmar; LA Wilson at Washington Prep; Maywood CES at Van Nuys; Hollywood at Carson; Santee at Franklin; Huntington Park at Cleveland

DIVISION III

Second Round

RFK at LA University; Alliance Marine at University Prep Value; WISH Academy at Marquez; LA Roosevelt at Wilmington Banning; Reseda at Fairfax; New West at Animo Robinson; Lincoln at Lakeview Charter; Stern at Bernstein

DIVISION IV

Second Round

Sun Valley Magnet at Gardena; New Designs at Diego Rivera; Neuwirth Leadership at Angelou; Rancho Dominguez at Grant; LA Jordan at Hawkins; Torres at Chavez; Sotomayor at Collins Family; Gertz-Ressler/RIse Kohyang at Fremont

DIVISION V

Second Round

GALA at University Pathways; Animo Bunche at Manual Arts; Maywood Academy vs. Animo Watts at LA Adventist; Animo Venice/Belmont at Alliance Bloomfield; Burton/Port of LA at CALS Early College; Valor Academy at Animo South LA; USC Hybrid at Annenberg; Aspire Ollin at Foshay

BOYS

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 2AA

First Round

Shalhevet 69, Calabasas 63 (2 OT)

DIVISION 5A

First Round

Serrano 75, Downey Calvary Chapel 40