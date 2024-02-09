Thursday’s high school basketball scores
GIRLS
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
First Round
Brentwood, bye
Crescenta Valley 72, Riverside King 61
Lynwood 52, Culver City 44
Esperanza 70, Valley View 37
San Dimas 44, La Salle 43
Oxnard 75, Village Christian 63
Long Beach Poly 73, Chaminade 48
Orange Lutheran 77, Canyon Country Canyon 66
Corona Santiago 87, Cypress 28
San Juan Hills 69, Rosary 56
Leuzinger 62, Marlborough 60
North Torrance, bye
Redondo Union 55, Sonora 30
Portola 68, Paramount 54
Harvard-Westlake 67, Hart 63
Windward 62, Vista Murrieta 28
DIVISION 2AA
First Round
Moreno Valley 83, Woodbridge 49
Bonita 51, Shalhevet 32
San Clemente 46, El Dorado 43
Rancho Christian 78, St. Mary’s 70
Buena Park 79, Riverside Poly 41
Los Osos 71, Westlake 56
Rialto 69, Eastvale Roosevelt 63
Fairmont Prep 81, Beaumont 54
St. Anthony 68, Great Oak 50
Crean Lutheran 56, West 43
Claremont 49, Los Altos 40
Ventura 65, Camarillo 44
Flintridge Prep 68, Calabasas 61 (OT)
South Pasadena 56, Glendora 52
Mark Keppel 49, Downey 39
Mira Costa 51, Bishop Amat 33
DIVISION 2A
First Round
Louisville 74, Campbell Hall 40
Downey Calvary Chapel 65, Whitney 40
OC Pacifica Christian 55, Rolling Hills Prep 46
Chino 61, Corona del Mar 18
Shadow Hills 58, Hesperia 31
Diamond Bar 66, Eisenhower 41
South Torrance 45, Highland 40
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 69, Trinity Classical 45
Buena 63, Holy Martyrs 30
Santa Margarita 58, Yucaipa 40
Burbank Burroughs 62, Paloma Valley 37
Aquinas 65, Yucca Valley 62
Los Alamitos 65, Pioneer 49
Beckman 72, Murrieta Valley 45
Xavier Prep 48, Sunny Hills 43
Lakewood 58, Northview 31
DIVISION 3AA
First Round
Oak Park, bye
Valencia 47, La Canada 27
Summit 47, Glendale 39
Silverado, bye
Saugus 52, Irvine 43
Ridgecrest Burroughs 69, Placentia Valencia 48
Providence 58, Bishop Diego 40
Torrance 51, Notre Dame Academy 45
Anaheim, bye
Temescal Canyon 72, Temple City 52
Cantwell Sacred Heart 50, Fountain Valley 46
Foothill Tech 36, Crossroads 32
Oak Hills 65, El Toro 38
La Habra 80, Bell Gardens 46
Cerritos 72, Yorba Linda 44
Dos Pueblos 57, Walnut 44
DIVISION 3A
First Round
JSerra 56, Desert Christian Academy 21
Huntington Beach 48, Segerstrom 40
Heritage 79, Twentynine Palms 32
Oakwood 48, Serra 42
Dana Hills 65, Cajon 20
California 52, Arrowhead Christian 22
Gabrielino 70, Simi Valley 31
Villa Park 51, Victor Valley 9
Long Beach Jordan 64, Mayfair 28
La Serna 43, Rio Hondo Prep 40
Godinez 56, Knight 49
St. Monica 59, Heritage Christian 23
San Jacinto 55, La Quinta 17
Whittier 51, California Lutheran 34
Millikan 55, Garey 36
St. Margaret’s 50, Aliso Niguel 33
DIVISION 4AA
First Round
Rancho Cucamonga 72, Garden Grove Santiago 18
St. Bonavenure 60, Pasadena Poly 24
Temecula Valley 50, Fontana 33
Montclair 46, San Bernardino 29
Ramona Convent 64, Coachella Valley 32
Beverly Hills 40, Milken 26
San Marino 60, Valley Christian 47
Santa Paula 60, Gahr 45
Garden Grove Pacifica 63, Canyon Springs 39
Geffen Academy 49, Pasadena 47
Loma Linda Academy 29, South Hills 27
Newbury Park 77, Edgewood 29
Corona 46, YULA 38
Pasadena Marshall 58, Lancaster 32
Marina 61, Norwalk 29
Avalon at Anaheim Canyon, Friday
DIVISION 4A
First Round
Palos Verdes 69, Newbury Park Adventist 19
Rosemead 56, AGBU 18
Chaffey 53, St. Genevieve 27
Diamond Ranch 30, Nordhoff 19
Immaculate Heart 53, Faith Baptist 27
Palm Desert 56, Riverside Prep 46
Lakewood Saint Joseph 42, Coastal Christian 38
West Ranch 60, Patriot 39
Eastside 60, Schurr 28
Packinghouse Christian, bye
United Christian Academy 45, Apple Valley 24
Ramona, bye
Tahquitz 56, San Gorgonio 39
Hesperia Christian, bye
Magnolia 43, Redlands Adventist 23
Whittier 72, Malibu 23
DIVISION 5AA
First Round
Savanna 55, Riverside Notre Dame 22
Estancia 40, Thacher 33
Webb 52, Environmental Charter 6
Elsinore 47, Katella 39
Loara 48, Arroyo 30
Duarte 60, Hillcrest Christian 18
Sacred Heart of Jesus 62, Mesrobian 31
Adelanto 54, Miller 36
La Mirada 70, Orange Vista 38
Liberty 38, Sierra Vista 35
Santa Rosa Academy 30, Lucerne Valley 24
Santa Ana 51, Indian Springs 45
Colton 63, Nogales 32
Desert Hot Springs 56, Mesa Grande Academy 32
Carpinteria 42, San Gabriel Academy 28
Grand Terrace 64, Bethel Christian 6
DIVISION 5A
First Round
Antelope Valley 65, Le Lycée 30
Bloomington 51, Ganesha 32
Southlands Christian, bye
Hawthorne Math & Science 51, Compton Early College 0
Sherman Indian 66, Magnolia Science Academy 18
Excelsior Charter, bye
New Harvest, bye
Vasquez 46, Glendale Adventist 9
Silver Valley 38, Anza Hamilton 29
Samueli Academy, bye
Temecula Prep, bye
Desert Christian 49, International School of LA 20
Morningside 45, CAMS 32
Norte Vista 66, River Springs 8
La Reina, bye
St. Pius X-St. Matthias, bye
CITY SECTION
DIVISION I
First Round
Chatsworth, bye
San Fernando 64, San Pedro 58
Arleta 54, South Gate 31
LACES, bye
Eagle Rock, bye
Garfield 65, Narbonne 15
Verdugo Hills 59, Taft 41
Poly, bye
DIVISION II
First Round
Venice 42, West Adams 16
LA Wilson 57, SOCES 12
Maywood CES 51, LA Marshall 42
Huntington Park 34, Bravo 18
DIVISION III
First Round
RFK 46, Dorsey 35
LA Roosevelt 56, Larchmont Charter 14
Reseda 48, VAAS 37
Stern 53, Central City Value 41
DIVISION IV
First Round
San Valley Magnet 32, Math & Science 31
Rancho Dominguez 43, Camino Nuevo 27
LA Jordan 35, Smidt Tech 18
Rise Kohyang at Gertz-Ressler
DIVISION V
First Round
GALA 54, Horace Mann 17
Belmont at Animo Venice
Port of LA at Burton
Aspire Ollin 31, Discovery 17
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)
SOUTHERN SECTION
OPEN DIVISION
Pool play
Orangewood at Sierra Canyon; Sage Hill at Mater Dei; Corona Centennial at Eitwanda; Bishop Montgomery at Ontario Christian
DIVISION 1
Second Round
Crescenta Valley at Brentwood; Esperanza at Lynwood; San Dimas at Oxnard; Long Beach Poly at Orange Lutheran; San Juan Hills at Corona Santiago; Leuzinger at North Torrance; Redondo Union at Portola; Windward at Harvard-Westlake
DIVISION 2AA
Second Round
Moreno Valley at Bonita; San Clemente at Rancho Christian; Buena Park at Los Osos; Rialto at Fairmont Prep; Crean Lutheran at St. Anthony; Ventura at Claremont; South Pasadena at Flintridge Prep; Mark Keppel at Mira Costa
DIVISION 2A
Second Round
Downey Calvary Chapel at Louisville; Chino at OC Pacifica Christian; Diamond Bar at Shadow Hills; Sherman Oaks Note Dame at South Torrance; Buena at Santa Margarita; Burbank Burroughs at Aquinas; Los Alamitos at Beckman; Xavier Prep at Beckman
DIVISION 3AA
Second Round
Valencia at Oak Park; Summit at Silverado; Ridgecrest Burroughs at Saugus; Providence at Torrance; Temescal Canyon at Anaheim; Cantwell Sacred Heart at Foothill Tech; Oak Hills at La Habra; Cerritos at Dos Pueblos
DIVISION 3A
Second Round
JSerra at Huntington Beach; Oakwood at Heritage; Dana Hills at California; Gabrielino at Villa Park; La Serna at Long Beach Jordan; St. Monica at Godinez; San Jacinto at Whittier; St. Margaret’s at Millikan
DIVISION 4AA
Second Round
St. Bonaventure at Rancho Cucamonga; Montclair at Temecula Valley; Beverly Hills at Ramona Convent; Santa Paula at San Marino; Geffen Academy at Garden Grove Pacifica; Loma Linda Academy at Newbury Park; Pasadena Marshall at Corona; Avalon/Anaheim Canyon at Marina
DIVISION 4A
Second Round
Palos Verdes at Rosemead; Chaffey at Diamond Ranch; Immaculate Heart at Palm Desert; West Ranch at Lakewood Saint Joseph; Eastside at Packinghouse Christian; United Christian Academy at Ramona; Tahquitz at Hesperia Christian; Whittier Christian at Magnolia
DIVISION 5AA
Second Round
Savanna at Estancia; Elsinore at Webb; Duarte at Loara; Adelanto at Sacred Heart of Jesus; La Mirada at Liberty; Santa Rosa Academy at Santa Ana; Colton at Desert Hot Springs; Grand Terrace at Carpinteria
DIVISION 5A
Second Round
Antelope Valley at Bloomington; Compton Early College at Southlands Christian; Sherman Indian at Excelsior Charter; Vasquez at New Harvest Christian; Silver Valley at Samueli Academy; Lancaster Desert Christian at Temecula Prep; Morningside at Norte Vista; La Reina at St. Pius X-St. Matthias
CITY SECTION
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals
Crenshaw at Birmingham; Palisades at King/Drew, Friday; Granada Hills at LA Hamilton; El Camino Real at Westchester
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals
San Fernando at Chatsworth; Arleta at LACES; Garfield at Eagle Rock; Verdugo Hills at Poly
DIVISION II
Second Round
Venice at Granada Hills Kennedy; Northridge Academy at Harbor Teacher; Legacy at Sylmar; LA Wilson at Washington Prep; Maywood CES at Van Nuys; Hollywood at Carson; Santee at Franklin; Huntington Park at Cleveland
DIVISION III
Second Round
RFK at LA University; Alliance Marine at University Prep Value; WISH Academy at Marquez; LA Roosevelt at Wilmington Banning; Reseda at Fairfax; New West at Animo Robinson; Lincoln at Lakeview Charter; Stern at Bernstein
DIVISION IV
Second Round
Sun Valley Magnet at Gardena; New Designs at Diego Rivera; Neuwirth Leadership at Angelou; Rancho Dominguez at Grant; LA Jordan at Hawkins; Torres at Chavez; Sotomayor at Collins Family; Gertz-Ressler/RIse Kohyang at Fremont
DIVISION V
Second Round
GALA at University Pathways; Animo Bunche at Manual Arts; Maywood Academy vs. Animo Watts at LA Adventist; Animo Venice/Belmont at Alliance Bloomfield; Burton/Port of LA at CALS Early College; Valor Academy at Animo South LA; USC Hybrid at Annenberg; Aspire Ollin at Foshay
BOYS
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 2AA
First Round
Shalhevet 69, Calabasas 63 (2 OT)
DIVISION 5A
First Round
Serrano 75, Downey Calvary Chapel 40
