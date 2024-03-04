Pacifica starts out as No. 1 team in Southland softball rankings
The high school softball top 20 rankings for The Times by CalHiSports.com.
Rank, School, Record
1. Garden Grove Pacifica 9-0
2. Norco 7-2
3. Huntington Beach 4-1
4. Murrieta Mesa 10-2
5. Orange Lutheran 6-2
6. Riverside Poly 11-1-1
7. La Mirada 8-2-2
8. Los Alamitos 7-3
9. Marina 8-2-1
10. Torrance 6-2-1
11. Palos Verdes 5-0
12. Granada Hills 7-0
13. Oaks Christian 1-1
14. West Torrance 5-3
15. Great Oak 2-2-1
16. El Modena 7-2
17. Newbury Park 8-0
18. Millikan 5-6
19. California 9-1
20. Gahr 4-3
