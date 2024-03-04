Pacifica starts out as No. 1 team in Southland softball rankings

More to Read

The high school softball top 20 rankings for The Times by CalHiSports.com.

Garden Grove Pacifica High softball players pose for a selfie after winning the Southern California Regional title last season.

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.