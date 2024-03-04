Advertisement
High School Sports

Pacifica starts out as No. 1 team in Southland softball rankings

Garden Grove Pacifica softball players pose for a selfie after winning the Southern California Regional title last season.
Garden Grove Pacifica High softball players pose for a selfie after winning the Southern California Regional title last season.
(Nick Koza)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share

The high school softball top 20 rankings for The Times by CalHiSports.com.

Rank, School, Record

1. Garden Grove Pacifica 9-0

2. Norco 7-2

3. Huntington Beach 4-1

4. Murrieta Mesa 10-2

5. Orange Lutheran 6-2

6. Riverside Poly 11-1-1

7. La Mirada 8-2-2

8. Los Alamitos 7-3

9. Marina 8-2-1

10. Torrance 6-2-1

11. Palos Verdes 5-0

12. Granada Hills 7-0

13. Oaks Christian 1-1

14. West Torrance 5-3

15. Great Oak 2-2-1

16. El Modena 7-2

17. Newbury Park 8-0

18. Millikan 5-6

19. California 9-1

20. Gahr 4-3

More to Read

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement