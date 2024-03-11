Prep baseball roundup: Jordan Kingston delivers shutout for Calabasas

Pitcher Jordan Kingston threw a shutout for Calabasas in a 6-0 win over Camarillo on Monday.

Jordan Kingston of Calabasas turned in a top pitching performance Monday, limiting Camarillo to three hits while striking out four and walking one in the Coyotes’ 6-0 victory.

Nathan Rosenfeld had three hits, and Matt Witkow and Brandon Hoffman each had two hits for Calabasas.

Corona 13, Norco 3: The Panthers (4-1) won their Big VIII League opener. Ethan Schiefelbein gave up one run in five innings and had three hits. Seth Hernandez homered.

Corona Centennial 7, Corona Santiago 2: Jaden McNeely struck out six in five innings and Espn Simpson had two hits for the Huskies.

Roosevelt 6, King 5: The Mustangs survived a four-run rally by King in the bottom of the seventh. Braden Annett had two RBIs for Roosevelt.

Ayala 5, Glendora 0: Matthew Yarc struck out six in six shutout innings. Brody Gomez had a solo home run.

Temecula Valley 4, Etiwanda 2: Aaron Fratt contributed three hits for Temecula Valley.

Foothill 6, Brea Olinda 0: Garrett Davidson had a two-run home run, RBI single and RBI double to lead Foothill. Tyler Hawkins threw five shutout innings.

Wilson 8, Palisades 6: Despite 14 strikeouts from John Iacono, the Dolphins dropped the nonleague game. Adrian Aguayo had two hits and two RBIs for Wilson.

Softball

El Camino Real 2, Chavez 1: Mylaina Siaotong-Munoz had the winning hit in the eighth inning for ECR. Tarryn Macias tied the score with an RBI single in the sixth.