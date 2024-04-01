Advertisement
Southland top 20 high school softball rankings

Softball in glove.
By Eric Sondheimer
The high school softball top 20 rankings for The Times by CalHiSports.com.

(Previous rank in parentheses)

1. (2) Norco 15-3

2. (3) Murrieta Mesa 18-2

3. (5) Riverside Poly 20-1-1

4. (4) Orange Lutheran 14-3

5. (1) Garden Grove Pacifica 15-2

6. (9) Mission Viejo 16-3-1

7. (10) Oaks Christian 13-2

8. (19) Anaheim Canyon 15-4

9. (12) El Modena 15-5

10. (6) Los Alamitos 15-5

11. (7) Huntington Beach 12-4

12. (11) California (17-2

13. (13) La Mirada 16-4-2

14. (17) Millikan 13-8

15. (15) Granada Hills 11-1

16. (8) West Torrance 16-4

17. (18) Esperanza 9-8

18. (20) Rio Mesa 15-3

19. (14) Marina 14-7-1

20. (NR) North Torrance 12-7-1

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

