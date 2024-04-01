Southland top 20 high school softball rankings
The high school softball top 20 rankings for The Times by CalHiSports.com.
(Previous rank in parentheses)
1. (2) Norco 15-3
2. (3) Murrieta Mesa 18-2
3. (5) Riverside Poly 20-1-1
4. (4) Orange Lutheran 14-3
5. (1) Garden Grove Pacifica 15-2
6. (9) Mission Viejo 16-3-1
7. (10) Oaks Christian 13-2
8. (19) Anaheim Canyon 15-4
9. (12) El Modena 15-5
10. (6) Los Alamitos 15-5
11. (7) Huntington Beach 12-4
12. (11) California (17-2
13. (13) La Mirada 16-4-2
14. (17) Millikan 13-8
15. (15) Granada Hills 11-1
16. (8) West Torrance 16-4
17. (18) Esperanza 9-8
18. (20) Rio Mesa 15-3
19. (14) Marina 14-7-1
20. (NR) North Torrance 12-7-1
