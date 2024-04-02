Monday’s high school baseball and softball scores
Baseball
Agoura 7, Ventura 5
Atascadero 8, Tesoro 4
Burbank 5, Muir 3
Capistrano Valley 7, Segerstrom 5
Century 3, Palo Cedro Foothill 0
Corona Centennial 11, El Toro 1
El Segundo 14, Savanna 0
Esperanza 15, Crean Lutheran 3
Garden Grove Pacifica 4, Davis (UT) 1
Grand Terrace 2, Woodcrest Christian 1
Lompoc 2, Yreka 1
Lompoc Cabrillo 1, Skyline (AZ) 0
Long Beach Poly 8, Sonora 4
Los Alamitos 4, San Juan Hills 3
Los Osos 5, Upland 1
Mission Viejo 5, Corner Canyon (UT) 4
Monrovia 5, Banning 3
Nordhoff 9, Newbury Park Adventist 0
Oxnard 11, Everett Alvarez 3
Palm Desert 9, Murrieta Mesa 5
Paloma Valley 1, Riverside Poly 0
Pasadena Poly 5, Placentia Valencia 1
Peninsula 4, Damonte Ranch (NV) 3
San Marino 5, Temple City 4
Silverado 5, University Prep 2
South 13, Everett Alvarez 3
St. Francis 11, Shadow Hills 2
St. John Bosco 13, San Clemente 6
Templeton 8, Channel Islands 0
University Prep 7, Hillcrest 0
Xavier Prep 7, Heritage 5
Softball
Buena Park 3, Brea Olinda 1
Hesperia Christian 14, Careers & Exploration 4
Norwalk 4, Legacy 2
Oak Hills 2, Sultana 1
Temecula Prep 22, CAMS 0
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.