Newbury Park scores early and often in defeat of Oxnard Pacifica

Newbury Park quarterback Brady Smigiel, shown during a game in 2022, has thrown for 107 touchdown passes in two-plus seasons.

With the aroma of tri-tip smoking on the grill and a pleasant breeze diminishing the sizzling heat, all signs pointed toward another fun night of high school football on Friday at Newbury Park High featuring the dynamic duo of quarterback Brady Smigiel and receiver Shane Rosenthal.

Neither disappointed.

The 6-foot-5 Smigiel wanted everyone to know this season he can run if needed, and on the second play of the game against Oxnard Pacifica, he took off on a 65-yard touchdown run off an option play.

“I felt like Cam Rising,” he said, referring to the former Newbury Park quarterback and college star who he watched as a ball boy.

On the second play from scrimmage, Brady Smigiel shows off his improved speed. 65 yards. Newbury Park 7, Pacifica 0. pic.twitter.com/8NFZXAq9io — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 7, 2024

It was Rosenthal’s turn in the second quarter. He caught a pass over the middle from Smigiel and turned it into a 62-yard touchdown play, showing off his improved speed from hard work running track in the spring as he pulled away from the chasing defensive backs.

Advertisement

“He’s making D1 guys look like fools,” Smigiel said.

Shane Rosenthal shows off his improved speed. 62-yard TD reception. Newbury Park 30, Pacifica 3. pic.twitter.com/CWACoEFKGR — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 7, 2024

On defense, Newbury Park (3-0) applied too much pressure on Pacifica quarterback Dom Duran, recording five sacks to come away with a 36-3 victory. The Panthers led 30-3 at halftime. Smigiel completed 12 of 21 passes for 177 yards and three touchdowns. Rosenthal caught five passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns. He also came up with his fourth interception in three games, putting him on last year’s pace when he had 12.

“He’s the most underrated player around,” Newbury Park head coach Joe Smigiel said of Rosenthal.

Rosenthal is committed to Princeton, but he’s showing he can play for anyone.

“I have the speed to run by people,” Rosenthal said.

It seems he and Smigiel are enjoying the fact they can run past people.

“I don’t think anyone expected that,” Rosenthal said of Smigiel’s 65-yard touchdown run. “He’s improved in every aspect of his game.”

Advertisement

Smigiel‘s three touchdown passes give him 107 in less than three seasons. Committed to Florida State, the junior is continuing to progress. In this game, he didn’t try to force his passes, taking what the defense gave him. Instead of an expected passing circus, the Panthers chose to give some action to running backs Tyler Stromsoe and Ryder Sheehan. Finding a running game can make it even more difficult to stop Smigiel & Co.

“I’m so happy,” Brady Smigiel said. “I’m excited. We’re not only a passing team.”

But Smigiel’s passing stats will be less, right?

“Who cares,” he said. “We’re running the ball.”

Alberto Ayon had a 12-yard touchdown reception and an interception, one of three in the game for the Panthers. Balen Betancourt had two sacks.

With wins over Long Beach Millikan and Pacifica (2-1) in nonleague games, the Panthers look to be anywhere from Division 3 to Division 4 in the postseason and are favored to win the new Conejo Coast League that includes Calabasas, Thousand Oaks, Rio Mesa, Santa Barbara and Westlake.