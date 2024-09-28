High school football top performers in the Southland
A look at the top performers from high school football games across the Southland on Thursday and Friday nights.
RUSHING
• David Sandy, L.A. Jordan: Rushed for 408 yards and five touchdowns while also making an interception in win over Fremont.
• Wyatt Lucas, Corona del Mar: Set a school record with 352 yards rushing while scoring four touchdowns in win over Trabuco Hills.
• Omar Muhammad, North Hollywood: Gained 268 yards and scored three touchdowns in win over Sun Valley Poly.
• Luke DePerno, West Ranch: Rushed for 265 yards and three touchdowns in loss to Hart.
• Dorian Hoze, Murrieta Valley: Rushed for 222 yards and two touchdowns in win over San Clemente.
• Ceasar Reyes, Garfield: The sophomore rushed for 179 yards in win over Bell.
PASSING
• Chance Thomas, Western: Passed for 331 yards and five touchdowns in win over Anaheim.
• Brady Smigiel, Newbury Park: Passed for 287 yards and five touchdowns in win over Ventura.
• Dominik Hardy, Calabasas: Passed for 241 yards and four touchdowns in win over Birmingham.
• Sam Thompson, Edison: Passed for 210 yards and two touchdowns in win over La Serna.
• Jacob Paisano, Hart: Passed for 300 yards and three touchdowns in win over West Ranch.
• Deuce Jefferson, Long Beach Poly: Passed for 175 yards and four touchdowns, rushed for 111 yards and one touchdown in win over Lakewood.
RECEIVING
• Shane Rosenthal, Newbury Park: Became Ventura County’s all-time leading receiver with seven catches for 166 yards and three touchdowns against Ventura.
• Cadence Turner, Redondo Union: Caught five passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns, returned a punt 30 yards in win over Banning.
• Vance Spafford, Mission Viejo: Had 186 yards receiving on five catches, four going for touchdowns, in win over Chaparral.
• Vander Ploog, Troy: The Washington tight end commit made 12 catches for 190 yards and four touchdowns in win over Segerstrom.
• JJ Amezcua, Western: Caught six passes for 206 yards and four touchdowns in win over Anaheim.
DEFENSE
• Jaden Williams, Mission Viejo: Recorded four sacks in win over Chaparral, raising his season total to 17.5.
• Marcellous Ryan, Gardena Serra: Made two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, in win over Los Alamitos.
• Ace Frias, Golden Valley: Had three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, in win over Castaic.
• Jake Silverman, Torrance: Contributed 14 tackles and caught three passes for 97 yards and one touchdown in win over Rio Hondo Prep.
SPECIAL TEAMS
• Cam Johnson, Murrieta Valley: Returned a punt 95 yards for a touchdown in win over San Clemente.
• Quaid Carr, Servite: Returned a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown in win over St. Paul.
