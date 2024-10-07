City Section top 10 football rankings
City Section top 10 football rankings after Week 6:
Rk., School, Comment
1. NARBONNE (4-2): Gauchos might be looking for games after Marine League coaches threaten boycott.
2. BIRMINGHAM (1-4): Patriots set City record with 43rd consecutive win in section play.
3. CARSON (4-3): Colts get big win over San Pedro behind strong defensive performance.
4. SAN PEDRO (5-2): Pirates will be regrouping after loss to Carson.
5. BANNING (4-2): Pilots face Gardena on Friday.
6. PALISADES (5-1): Western League title could be decided on Friday vs. Westchester.
7. GARDENA (6-0): Panthers are unbeaten and will finally be tested vs. Banning.
8. GARFIELD (5-2): Another 260 yards rushing for Ceasar Reyes.
9. WESTCHESTER (6-0): It’s time to find out where Comets stand vs. Palisades.
10. KENNEDY (4-2): Golden Cougars looking strong for City Section Division I playoffs.
