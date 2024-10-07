Advertisement
High School Sports

City Section top 10 football rankings

Narbonne quarterback Jaden O'Neal passes the ball while on the run.
Quarterback Jaden O’Neal has led Narbonne to a 4-2 record.
(Nick Koza)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
City Section top 10 football rankings after Week 6:

Rk., School, Comment

1. NARBONNE (4-2): Gauchos might be looking for games after Marine League coaches threaten boycott.

2. BIRMINGHAM (1-4): Patriots set City record with 43rd consecutive win in section play.

3. CARSON (4-3): Colts get big win over San Pedro behind strong defensive performance.

4. SAN PEDRO (5-2): Pirates will be regrouping after loss to Carson.

5. BANNING (4-2): Pilots face Gardena on Friday.

6. PALISADES (5-1): Western League title could be decided on Friday vs. Westchester.

7. GARDENA (6-0): Panthers are unbeaten and will finally be tested vs. Banning.

8. GARFIELD (5-2): Another 260 yards rushing for Ceasar Reyes.

9. WESTCHESTER (6-0): It’s time to find out where Comets stand vs. Palisades.

10. KENNEDY (4-2): Golden Cougars looking strong for City Section Division I playoffs.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

