City Section top 10 football rankings

10. KENNEDY (4-2): Golden Cougars looking strong for City Section Division I playoffs.

9. WESTCHESTER (6-0): It’s time to find out where Comets stand vs. Palisades.

8. GARFIELD (5-2): Another 260 yards rushing for Ceasar Reyes.

7. GARDENA (6-0): Panthers are unbeaten and will finally be tested vs. Banning.

6. PALISADES (5-1): Western League title could be decided on Friday vs. Westchester.

4. SAN PEDRO (5-2): Pirates will be regrouping after loss to Carson.

3. CARSON (4-3): Colts get big win over San Pedro behind strong defensive performance.

2. BIRMINGHAM (1-4): Patriots set City record with 43rd consecutive win in section play.

1. NARBONNE (4-2): Gauchos might be looking for games after Marine League coaches threaten boycott.

Quarterback Jaden O’Neal has led Narbonne to a 4-2 record.

