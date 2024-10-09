San Pedro forfeiting game against Narbonne in protest of alleged rule violations

San Pedro won’t be playing Narbonne on Friday, agreeing to forfeit the game.

San Pedro has informed the City Section that it will not play a scheduled Marine League game on Friday against Narbonne, joining Banning in giving the Gauchos a second consecutive forfeit victory.

Four Marine League coaches — Raymond Grajeda of Banning, Corey Walsh of San Pedro, Monty Gilbreath of Gardena and Mike Christensen of Carson — signed a letter addressed to City Section commissioner Vicky Lagos saying they would not play Narbonne until allegations of rule violations by Narbonne have been addressed.

Lagos said Wednesday she was informed by a San Pedro administrator that the Pirates would not be hosting Narbonne on Friday.

Narbonne will improve to 6-2 and is ranked No. 1 in the City Section by CalPreps.com rankings.

Response by Narbonne coach. pic.twitter.com/0pQ9qNNrBM — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 9, 2024

In a letter sent out Wednesday, Narbonne coach Malcolm Manuel denied his program has violated any rules.

“I want to clarify that we are not involved in any activities that would jeopardize our eligibility, integrity, opportunities for our players, or our values we uphold,” he wrote.