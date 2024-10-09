Samuel Richard of Crenshaw (44) was hard to tackle against Hamilton, rushing for 144 yards. He faces Dorsey on Friday.

A look at this week’s top high school football games:

FRIDAY

Mater Dei (5-0, 1-0) vs. Servite (6-0, 1-0) at Mt. San Antonio College, 7 p.m.

This rivalry game has added allure with unbeaten Servite presenting a test for No. 1 Mater Dei. Quarterback Leo Hannan has been sidelined in recent games because of a lower leg injury but could be available for Servite, which has been relying on defense and the running of Quaid Carr. Mater Dei’s defense, led by linebacker Nasir Wyatt, will try to force turnovers. The pick: Mater Dei.

Crenshaw (4-2, 1-0) vs. Dorsey (4-2, 1-0) at Jackie Robinson Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

This Coliseum League rivalry game is between two proud programs trying to regain their mojo. Dorsey has a bigger roster, played a tougher schedule and has more balance on offense, led by quarterback Brandon Tolson, who has 13 touchdown passes. Crenshaw is led by running back Samuel Richard. The pick: Dorsey.