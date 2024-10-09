This week’s top high school football games
A look at this week’s top high school football games:
FRIDAY
Mater Dei (5-0, 1-0) vs. Servite (6-0, 1-0) at Mt. San Antonio College, 7 p.m.
This rivalry game has added allure with unbeaten Servite presenting a test for No. 1 Mater Dei. Quarterback Leo Hannan has been sidelined in recent games because of a lower leg injury but could be available for Servite, which has been relying on defense and the running of Quaid Carr. Mater Dei’s defense, led by linebacker Nasir Wyatt, will try to force turnovers. The pick: Mater Dei.
Crenshaw (4-2, 1-0) vs. Dorsey (4-2, 1-0) at Jackie Robinson Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
This Coliseum League rivalry game is between two proud programs trying to regain their mojo. Dorsey has a bigger roster, played a tougher schedule and has more balance on offense, led by quarterback Brandon Tolson, who has 13 touchdown passes. Crenshaw is led by running back Samuel Richard. The pick: Dorsey.
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.