Hart’s Zach Rogozik sets school record with seven touchdowns in win over Canyon

Hart running back Zach Rogozik accounted for a school-record seven touchdowns during a win over Canyon Thursday night.

The Hart-versus-Canyon football rivalry has produced some terrific individual performances through the years, and senior running back Zach Rogozik of Hart put his name in the school record book on Thursday night with a record seven touchdowns during a 61-40 win over the Cowboys.

“He’s really good,” Hart coach Jake Goossen said.

Six of his touchdowns were on runs. He finished with 197 yards rushing in six carries. He also had three receptions for 122 yards and one touchdown, on a 78-yard screen pass.

Rogozik is also a member of Hart’s Southern Section Division 2 championship baseball team.

Hart improved to 7-1 and has won seven consecutive games since losing its opener to Quartz Hill.

