High School Sports

City Section top 10 football rankings

Ja'Marion Broughton of Dorsey goes airborne against Crenshaw.
(Nick Koza)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist
City Section top 10 football rankings after Week 7:

Rk., School, Comment

1. NARBONNE (6-2); Gauchos receive forfeit victory for second week in a row.

2. BIRMINGHAM (2-4); Three interceptions for Jimmy Renteria against El Camino Real.

3. CARSON (4-3); Host 7-0 Gardena on Friday after bye week.

4. GARDENA (7-0); Running back Xavier Grant delivers winning touchdown against Banning.

5. SAN PEDRO (5-3); Pirates face Banning at the Coliseum on Friday.

6. BANNING (4-3); Turnovers were costly in loss to Gardena.

7. PALISADES (6-1); Dolphins headed toward Western League title.

8. DORSEY (4-3); Dons continue to make progress with 28-3 win over Crenshaw.

9. GARFIELD (6-2); Bulldogs headed toward Eastern League title.

10. KENNEDY (5-2): QB Diego Montes having big season for Golden Cougars.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

