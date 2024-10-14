City Section top 10 football rankings

More to Read

10. KENNEDY (5-2): QB Diego Montes having big season for Golden Cougars.

8. DORSEY (4-3); Dons continue to make progress with 28-3 win over Crenshaw.

6. BANNING (4-3); Turnovers were costly in loss to Gardena.

5. SAN PEDRO (5-3); Pirates face Banning at the Coliseum on Friday.

3. CARSON (4-3); Host 7-0 Gardena on Friday after bye week.

2. BIRMINGHAM (2-4); Three interceptions for Jimmy Renteria against El Camino Real.

1. NARBONNE (6-2); Gauchos receive forfeit victory for second week in a row.

Ja’Marion Broughton of Dorsey goes airborne against Crenshaw.

