City Section top 10 football rankings
City Section top 10 football rankings after Week 7:
Rk., School, Comment
1. NARBONNE (6-2); Gauchos receive forfeit victory for second week in a row.
2. BIRMINGHAM (2-4); Three interceptions for Jimmy Renteria against El Camino Real.
3. CARSON (4-3); Host 7-0 Gardena on Friday after bye week.
4. GARDENA (7-0); Running back Xavier Grant delivers winning touchdown against Banning.
5. SAN PEDRO (5-3); Pirates face Banning at the Coliseum on Friday.
6. BANNING (4-3); Turnovers were costly in loss to Gardena.
7. PALISADES (6-1); Dolphins headed toward Western League title.
8. DORSEY (4-3); Dons continue to make progress with 28-3 win over Crenshaw.
9. GARFIELD (6-2); Bulldogs headed toward Eastern League title.
10. KENNEDY (5-2): QB Diego Montes having big season for Golden Cougars.
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.