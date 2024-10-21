Advertisement
High School Sports

City Section top 10 football rankings

Gardena running back Xavier Grant slips past would-be tacklers during a game against Carson.
(Nick Koza)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share via

City Section top 10 football rankings after Week 8. Teams in Marine League continue to forfeit games to Narbonne.

Rk., School, Comment

1. NARBONNE (6-2); Gauchos haven’t played since Sept. 27 because of forfeits.

2. BIRMINGHAM (3-4); Young players aren’t young anymore, which could be problems for opponents in playoffs.

Advertisement

3. CARSON (4-4); Kamryn Hurst and defense come through for big win over Gardena.

4. SAN PEDRO (6-3); Pirates are off until final game against Gardena on Nov. 1.

5. GARDENA (7-1); Interceptions hurt team in loss to Carson.

6. BANNING (4-4); Overtime loss at the Coliseum to San Pedro.

7. DORSEY (5-3); Showdown for Coliseum League title on Friday against King/Drew.

8. GARFIELD (6-2); Next up is Roosevelt in the East L.A. Classic on Friday at SoFi Stadium.

9. KENNEDY (6-2); Headed to Valley Mission League championship.

10. VENICE (4-4); Win over Palisades puts Gondoliers in position to win Western League.

More to Read

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement