Gardena running back Xavier Grant slips past would-be tacklers during a game against Carson.

City Section top 10 football rankings after Week 8. Teams in Marine League continue to forfeit games to Narbonne.

Rk., School, Comment

1. NARBONNE (6-2); Gauchos haven’t played since Sept. 27 because of forfeits.

2. BIRMINGHAM (3-4); Young players aren’t young anymore, which could be problems for opponents in playoffs.

Advertisement

3. CARSON (4-4); Kamryn Hurst and defense come through for big win over Gardena.

4. SAN PEDRO (6-3); Pirates are off until final game against Gardena on Nov. 1.

5. GARDENA (7-1); Interceptions hurt team in loss to Carson.

6. BANNING (4-4); Overtime loss at the Coliseum to San Pedro.

7. DORSEY (5-3); Showdown for Coliseum League title on Friday against King/Drew.

8. GARFIELD (6-2); Next up is Roosevelt in the East L.A. Classic on Friday at SoFi Stadium.

9. KENNEDY (6-2); Headed to Valley Mission League championship.

10. VENICE (4-4); Win over Palisades puts Gondoliers in position to win Western League.