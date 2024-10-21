City Section top 10 football rankings
City Section top 10 football rankings after Week 8. Teams in Marine League continue to forfeit games to Narbonne.
Rk., School, Comment
1. NARBONNE (6-2); Gauchos haven’t played since Sept. 27 because of forfeits.
2. BIRMINGHAM (3-4); Young players aren’t young anymore, which could be problems for opponents in playoffs.
3. CARSON (4-4); Kamryn Hurst and defense come through for big win over Gardena.
4. SAN PEDRO (6-3); Pirates are off until final game against Gardena on Nov. 1.
5. GARDENA (7-1); Interceptions hurt team in loss to Carson.
6. BANNING (4-4); Overtime loss at the Coliseum to San Pedro.
7. DORSEY (5-3); Showdown for Coliseum League title on Friday against King/Drew.
8. GARFIELD (6-2); Next up is Roosevelt in the East L.A. Classic on Friday at SoFi Stadium.
9. KENNEDY (6-2); Headed to Valley Mission League championship.
10. VENICE (4-4); Win over Palisades puts Gondoliers in position to win Western League.
