High School Sports

High school boys’ water polo: Updated Southern Section playoff pairings

Water polo ball in pool.
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS WATER POLO

SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS

(Games at 5 p.m. unless noted)

TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE

OPEN DIVISION

Pool A

Santa Margarita vs. Newport Harbor at Corona del Mar

Pool B

Loyola at JSerra

Pool C

Mater Dei at Oaks Christian, 6 p.m.

Pool D

Corona del Mar vs. Harvard-Westlake at Copses Family Pool

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE

Quarterfinals

DIVISION 1

El Segundo at Westlake

Yucaipa at San Juan Hills

Mira Costa at Laguna Beach

Long Beach Wilson vs. Huntington Beach, 5 p.m. at Westminster

DIVISION 2

Irvine at Murrieta Valley

Brea Olinda vs. Long Beach Poly at Long Beach City College

Corona Santiago at Dos Pueblos

Damien at Capistrano Valley, 5:30 p.m.

DIVISION 3

Riverside King at Trabuco Hills, 4 p.m.

Dana Hills vs. Pasadena Poly, 3:30 p.m.

Santa Monica vs. Mission Viejo, 4 p.m. at El Toro

Temple City at Los Osos

DIVISION 4

Murrieta Mesa at Santa Ana, 3:30 p.m.

Cate at Glendale

Brentwood at South Pasadena

Schurr at Diamond Bar

DIVISION 5

Milken at Garden Grove

Fontana at Palm Desert

Temescal Canyon at Warren

Hemet at Webb

DIVISION 6

Edgewood vs. California at La Serna

Patriot at Montclair

San Bernardino at Summit

Arroyo Valley at Montebello

Note: Open Division semifinals, Nov. 9 at higher seeds; Finals, Nov. 16 at Mt. SAC. Divisions 1-6 semifinals, Nov. 12; Finals Nov. 16 at Mt. SAC.

