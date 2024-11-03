High school boys’ water polo: Updated Southern Section playoff pairings
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS WATER POLO
SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS
(Games at 5 p.m. unless noted)
TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE
OPEN DIVISION
Pool A
Santa Margarita vs. Newport Harbor at Corona del Mar
Pool B
Loyola at JSerra
Pool C
Mater Dei at Oaks Christian, 6 p.m.
Pool D
Corona del Mar vs. Harvard-Westlake at Copses Family Pool
WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
Quarterfinals
DIVISION 1
El Segundo at Westlake
Yucaipa at San Juan Hills
Mira Costa at Laguna Beach
Long Beach Wilson vs. Huntington Beach, 5 p.m. at Westminster
DIVISION 2
Irvine at Murrieta Valley
Brea Olinda vs. Long Beach Poly at Long Beach City College
Corona Santiago at Dos Pueblos
Damien at Capistrano Valley, 5:30 p.m.
DIVISION 3
Riverside King at Trabuco Hills, 4 p.m.
Dana Hills vs. Pasadena Poly, 3:30 p.m.
Santa Monica vs. Mission Viejo, 4 p.m. at El Toro
Temple City at Los Osos
DIVISION 4
Murrieta Mesa at Santa Ana, 3:30 p.m.
Cate at Glendale
Brentwood at South Pasadena
Schurr at Diamond Bar
DIVISION 5
Milken at Garden Grove
Fontana at Palm Desert
Temescal Canyon at Warren
Hemet at Webb
DIVISION 6
Edgewood vs. California at La Serna
Patriot at Montclair
San Bernardino at Summit
Arroyo Valley at Montebello
Note: Open Division semifinals, Nov. 9 at higher seeds; Finals, Nov. 16 at Mt. SAC. Divisions 1-6 semifinals, Nov. 12; Finals Nov. 16 at Mt. SAC.
