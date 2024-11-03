High school boys’ water polo: Updated Southern Section playoff pairings

More to Read

Note: Open Division semifinals, Nov. 9 at higher seeds; Finals, Nov. 16 at Mt. SAC. Divisions 1-6 semifinals, Nov. 12; Finals Nov. 16 at Mt. SAC.

Edgewood vs. California at La Serna

Santa Monica vs. Mission Viejo, 4 p.m. at El Toro

Brea Olinda vs. Long Beach Poly at Long Beach City College

Long Beach Wilson vs. Huntington Beach, 5 p.m. at Westminster

Corona del Mar vs. Harvard-Westlake at Copses Family Pool

Santa Margarita vs. Newport Harbor at Corona del Mar

(Games at 5 p.m. unless noted)

