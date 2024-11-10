High school girls volleyball: Southern California regional playoff pairings
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL PLAYOFFS
(Matches at 6 p.m. unless noted)
Tuesday’s schedule
First round
DIVISION I
No. 16 South Torrance at No. 1 Huntington Beach
No. 9 Etiwanda at No. 8 San Luis Obispo
No. 12 Saugus at No. 5 Francis Parker
No. 13 Orange Lutheran at No. 4 Palos Verdes
No. 14 Oaks Christian at No. 3 Murrieta Valley
No. 11 Liberty at No. 6 San Marcos
No. 10 Santa Margarita at No. 7 Westview
No. 15 Academy of Our Lady of Peace at No. 2 Temecula Valley
DIVISION II
No. 1 Bakersfield, bye
No. 9 Bishop Diego at No. 8 Venice
No. 12 Campbell Hall at No. 5 Eastlake
No. 13 Rancho Bernardo at No. 4 San Dieguito Academy
No. 14 Newbury Park at No. 3 Bishop’s
No. 11 Windward at No. 6 Taft
No. 10 Cypress at No. 7 Long Beach Poly
No. 15 Rancho Cucamonga at No. 2 Bakersfield Centennial
DIVISION III
No. 1 Central Valley Christian, bye
No. 9 University City at No. 8 Point Loma
No. 12 Valencia at No. 5 Corona
No. 13 Cleveland at No. 4 El Dorado
No. 14 Lakewood at No. 3 Porterville
No. 11 La Jolla Country Day at No. 6 Granada Hills
No. 10 Canyon Country Canyon at No. 7 El Capitan
No. 15 Oak Hills at No. 2 Palisades
DIVISION IV
No. 1 Walnut, bye
No. 9 LA Marshall at No. 8 Laguna beach
No. 12 LA University at No. 5 Santana
No. 13 LACES at 34 Brawley
No. 14 Whittier at No. 3 Crossroads
No. 11 Paraclete at No. 6 El Camino Real
No. 10 St. Paul at No. 7 Chatsworth
No. 15 High Tech Mesa at No. 2 South Pasadena
DIVISION V
No. 1 Eagle Rock, bye
No. 9 Rialto at No. 8 Charter Oak
No. 12 Huntington Park at No. 5 Bell Gardens
No. 13 Coast Union at No. 4 California City
No. 14 Southwest SD at No. 3 Vaughn
No. 11 Woodlake at No. 6 VAAS
No. 10 St. Pius X-St. Matthias at No. 7 Garden Grove
No. 15 Victor Valley vs. No. 2 Reseda at SOCES
Wednesday’s schedule
Quarterfinals
OPEN DIVISION
No. 8 Los Alamitos at No. 1 Cathedral Catholic
No. 5 Marymount at No. 4 Redondo Union
No. 6 Mira Costa at No. 3 Sierra Canyon
No. 7 Torrey Pines at No. 2 Mater Dei
Note: Quarterfinals in Divisions I-V are Thursday at higher seeds; Semifinals in all divisions are Saturday at higher seeds; Finals in all divisions Nov. 19 at higher seeds; State Finals in Divisions I & V are Nov. 22 at Santiago Canyon College; Finals in Open, II, III & IV divisions are Nov. 23 at Santiago Canyon College.
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.