High school girls volleyball: Southern California regional playoff pairings

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL PLAYOFFS

(Matches at 6 p.m. unless noted)

Tuesday’s schedule

First round

DIVISION I

No. 16 South Torrance at No. 1 Huntington Beach

No. 9 Etiwanda at No. 8 San Luis Obispo

No. 12 Saugus at No. 5 Francis Parker

No. 13 Orange Lutheran at No. 4 Palos Verdes

No. 14 Oaks Christian at No. 3 Murrieta Valley

No. 11 Liberty at No. 6 San Marcos

No. 10 Santa Margarita at No. 7 Westview

No. 15 Academy of Our Lady of Peace at No. 2 Temecula Valley

DIVISION II

No. 1 Bakersfield, bye

No. 9 Bishop Diego at No. 8 Venice

No. 12 Campbell Hall at No. 5 Eastlake

No. 13 Rancho Bernardo at No. 4 San Dieguito Academy

No. 14 Newbury Park at No. 3 Bishop’s

No. 11 Windward at No. 6 Taft

No. 10 Cypress at No. 7 Long Beach Poly

No. 15 Rancho Cucamonga at No. 2 Bakersfield Centennial

DIVISION III

No. 1 Central Valley Christian, bye

No. 9 University City at No. 8 Point Loma

No. 12 Valencia at No. 5 Corona

No. 13 Cleveland at No. 4 El Dorado

No. 14 Lakewood at No. 3 Porterville

No. 11 La Jolla Country Day at No. 6 Granada Hills

No. 10 Canyon Country Canyon at No. 7 El Capitan

No. 15 Oak Hills at No. 2 Palisades

DIVISION IV

No. 1 Walnut, bye

No. 9 LA Marshall at No. 8 Laguna beach

No. 12 LA University at No. 5 Santana

No. 13 LACES at 34 Brawley

No. 14 Whittier at No. 3 Crossroads

No. 11 Paraclete at No. 6 El Camino Real

No. 10 St. Paul at No. 7 Chatsworth

No. 15 High Tech Mesa at No. 2 South Pasadena

DIVISION V

No. 1 Eagle Rock, bye

No. 9 Rialto at No. 8 Charter Oak

No. 12 Huntington Park at No. 5 Bell Gardens

No. 13 Coast Union at No. 4 California City

No. 14 Southwest SD at No. 3 Vaughn

No. 11 Woodlake at No. 6 VAAS

No. 10 St. Pius X-St. Matthias at No. 7 Garden Grove

No. 15 Victor Valley vs. No. 2 Reseda at SOCES

Wednesday’s schedule

Quarterfinals

OPEN DIVISION

No. 8 Los Alamitos at No. 1 Cathedral Catholic

No. 5 Marymount at No. 4 Redondo Union

No. 6 Mira Costa at No. 3 Sierra Canyon

No. 7 Torrey Pines at No. 2 Mater Dei

Note: Quarterfinals in Divisions I-V are Thursday at higher seeds; Semifinals in all divisions are Saturday at higher seeds; Finals in all divisions Nov. 19 at higher seeds; State Finals in Divisions I & V are Nov. 22 at Santiago Canyon College; Finals in Open, II, III & IV divisions are Nov. 23 at Santiago Canyon College.