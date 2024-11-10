Advertisement
High school girls volleyball: Southern California regional playoff pairings

By Los Angeles Times staff
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL PLAYOFFS

(Matches at 6 p.m. unless noted)

Tuesday’s schedule

First round

DIVISION I
No. 16 South Torrance at No. 1 Huntington Beach
No. 9 Etiwanda at No. 8 San Luis Obispo
No. 12 Saugus at No. 5 Francis Parker
No. 13 Orange Lutheran at No. 4 Palos Verdes
No. 14 Oaks Christian at No. 3 Murrieta Valley
No. 11 Liberty at No. 6 San Marcos
No. 10 Santa Margarita at No. 7 Westview
No. 15 Academy of Our Lady of Peace at No. 2 Temecula Valley

DIVISION II
No. 1 Bakersfield, bye
No. 9 Bishop Diego at No. 8 Venice
No. 12 Campbell Hall at No. 5 Eastlake
No. 13 Rancho Bernardo at No. 4 San Dieguito Academy
No. 14 Newbury Park at No. 3 Bishop’s
No. 11 Windward at No. 6 Taft
No. 10 Cypress at No. 7 Long Beach Poly
No. 15 Rancho Cucamonga at No. 2 Bakersfield Centennial

DIVISION III
No. 1 Central Valley Christian, bye
No. 9 University City at No. 8 Point Loma
No. 12 Valencia at No. 5 Corona
No. 13 Cleveland at No. 4 El Dorado
No. 14 Lakewood at No. 3 Porterville
No. 11 La Jolla Country Day at No. 6 Granada Hills
No. 10 Canyon Country Canyon at No. 7 El Capitan
No. 15 Oak Hills at No. 2 Palisades

DIVISION IV
No. 1 Walnut, bye
No. 9 LA Marshall at No. 8 Laguna beach
No. 12 LA University at No. 5 Santana
No. 13 LACES at 34 Brawley
No. 14 Whittier at No. 3 Crossroads
No. 11 Paraclete at No. 6 El Camino Real
No. 10 St. Paul at No. 7 Chatsworth
No. 15 High Tech Mesa at No. 2 South Pasadena

DIVISION V
No. 1 Eagle Rock, bye
No. 9 Rialto at No. 8 Charter Oak
No. 12 Huntington Park at No. 5 Bell Gardens
No. 13 Coast Union at No. 4 California City
No. 14 Southwest SD at No. 3 Vaughn
No. 11 Woodlake at No. 6 VAAS
No. 10 St. Pius X-St. Matthias at No. 7 Garden Grove
No. 15 Victor Valley vs. No. 2 Reseda at SOCES

Wednesday’s schedule

Quarterfinals

OPEN DIVISION
No. 8 Los Alamitos at No. 1 Cathedral Catholic
No. 5 Marymount at No. 4 Redondo Union
No. 6 Mira Costa at No. 3 Sierra Canyon
No. 7 Torrey Pines at No. 2 Mater Dei

Note: Quarterfinals in Divisions I-V are Thursday at higher seeds; Semifinals in all divisions are Saturday at higher seeds; Finals in all divisions Nov. 19 at higher seeds; State Finals in Divisions I & V are Nov. 22 at Santiago Canyon College; Finals in Open, II, III & IV divisions are Nov. 23 at Santiago Canyon College.

