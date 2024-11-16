Advertisement
High School Sports

Boys’ water polo: Southern Section finals results

Water polo ball in pool.
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

FINALS

at Mt. San Antonio College

OPEN DIVISION

Newport Harbor 11, JSerra 10

DIVISION 1

Westlake 11, Mira Costa 10 (4 OT)

DIVISION 2

Brea Olinda 11, Capistrano Valley 10

DIVISION 3

Riverside King 10, Los Osos 9

DIVISION 4

South Pasadena 10, Cate 9

DIVISION 5

Palm Desert 10, Warren 4

DIVISION 6

San Bernardino 9, Montclair 8

