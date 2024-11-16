Boys’ water polo: Southern Section finals results
SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
FINALS
at Mt. San Antonio College
OPEN DIVISION
Newport Harbor 11, JSerra 10
DIVISION 1
Westlake 11, Mira Costa 10 (4 OT)
DIVISION 2
Brea Olinda 11, Capistrano Valley 10
DIVISION 3
Riverside King 10, Los Osos 9
DIVISION 4
South Pasadena 10, Cate 9
DIVISION 5
Palm Desert 10, Warren 4
DIVISION 6
San Bernardino 9, Montclair 8
