Advertisement
High School Sports

High school football: City and Southern Section semifinal playoff scores

Football on field
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
Share via

CITY SECTION

SEMIFINALS

OPEN DIVISION

Advertisement

Narbonne 27, Birmingham 7

San Pedro 40, Carson 34 (OT)

DIVISION I

Palisades 63, Eagle Rock 45

King/Drew 35, Kennedy 23

DIVISION II

South Gate 62, Arleta 43

Chatsworth 21, Sylmar 20

DIVISION III

Advertisement

Panorama 22, Los Angeles 6

Van Nuys 17, Fulton 12

SOUTHERN SECTION

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

SEMIFINALS

Advertisement

DIVISION 1

Mater Dei 36, Corona Centennial 7

St. John Bosco 20, Orange Lutheran 17

DIVISION 2

Murrieta Valley 55, Oaks Christian 52 (OT)

Newbury Park 20, Yorba Linda 14

DIVISION 3

Simi Valley 28, Loyola 25

Edison 42, Vista Murrieta 14

DIVISION 4

St. Bonaventure 20, Apple Valley 13

Oxnard Pacifica 28, Thousand Oaks 16

DIVISION 5

La Serna 34, Summit 22

Palos Verdes 27, Foothill 24

DIVISION 6

Advertisement

Murrieta Mesa 31, St. Francis 28

Glendora 25, Dana Hills 21

DIVISION 7

Rio Hondo Prep 42, West Torrance 21

Warren 41, Yucaipa 17

DIVISION 8

Serrano 10, Lancaster 0

St. Pius X-St. Matthias 21, Salesian 14

DIVISION 9

Highland 27, Quartz Hill 14

Long Beach Wilson 32, Great Oak 13

DIVISION 10

St. Anthony 17, Garden Grove Pacifica 14

Silverado 58, South Pasadena 7

DIVISION 11

Portola 30, Baldwin Park 14

El Rancho 28, San Gorgonio 21

DIVISION 12

Advertisement

Palmdale 33, Mary Star of the Sea 27

Carter 70, Hacienda Heights Wilson 48

DIVISION 13

Gahr 28, Anaheim 12

Pasadena 37, Lynwood 0

DIVISION 14

San Gabriel 44, Duarte 22

Pioneer 49, Ganesha 28

8 MAN

DIVISION 1

Finals

California School for the Deaf 44, Flintridge Prep 42

DIVISION 2

Advertisement

Semifinals

Lancaster Baptist 38, Thacher 18

More to Read

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement