Animo Robinson wins its second straight City Section 8-man football title
A new dynasty could be in the making in Los Angeles.
Animo Robinson won its second straight City Section 8-man football crown in a light drizzle Saturday night at Crenshaw High, defeating previously unbeaten Sherman Oaks Center for Enriched Studies 52-32 with a squad that will return as many as 22 players next season.
One of them figures to be the Monarchs’ athletic dual-threat quarterback Danny Silva. The junior threw for three touchdowns and kept drives alive using his legs. Perhaps their most dynamic player, Roger Shackelford, also a junior, scored on an 80-yard kickoff return, a 20-yard run and a 30-yard reception. Junior Christopher Cruz ran for two touchdowns and sophomore D’Andre Kirkpatrick had a pair of touchdown catches for top-seeded Animo Robinson (9-3), which scored three unanswered touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 30-12 halftime lead.
Banning rallies to beat San Pedro for City Section Open Division flag football title
Wilmington Banning rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit to defeat Marine League rival San Pedro for the City Section Open Division flag football title.
Quarterback Fudail Burns ran for two touchdowns, threw for two touchdowns and scored on a 60-yard interception return for the second-seeded Knights (11-1), who were seeking their second 8-man title, having won their first in 2016.
SOCES folded its program during the pandemic for lack of players, but it was brought back last year and, after a four-year absence, the Knights finished 4-6. Animo Robinson not only repeated as champion, it moved past Fulton with its sixth 8-man title — the most of any school in the City Section since the sport debuted in 2007.
Animo Robinson was perfect on its way to the title in 2017, defeating SOCES 34-20 in the final. It beat SOCES in the finals in 2018 and defeated North Valley Military Institute in 2019 for a third consecutive title.
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.