The Times’ top 25 high school basketball rankings

St. John Bosco coach Matt Dunn yells instructions to his team while walking along the sideline.
St. John Bosco coach Matt Dunn has his team at 6-0 this season.
(Nick Koza)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at The Times’ top 25 boys basketball rankings for the Southland after Week 3.

Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (6-0); 41-point performance from Elzie Harrington; 1

2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (7-0); Nikolas Khamenia is your complete player; 2

3. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (5-1); Brayden Burries vs. Jason Crow Jr. on Friday night; 3

4. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (6-0); Tyran Stokes is getting close to debut; 4

5. SIERRA CANYON (6-1); Winning close game early on is good sign; 5

6. SANTA MARGARITA (5-0); Tougher opponents are ahead; 6

7. LA MIRADA (7-1); Had a week off; 7

8. ST. PIUS X-ST. MATTHIAS (5-2); Douglas Langford Jr., Jaden Erami are standouts; 15

9. JSERRA (6-2); BJ Davis-Ray has become leading scorer; 9

10 REDONDO UNION (6-0); Big week for Brayden Miner; 11

11. MATER DEI (3-2); Luke Barnett has been consistent; 8

12. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (7-0); Tae Simmons keeps delivering; 17

13. LA HABRA (10-1); Woodbridge Classic champions; 21

14. ST. ANTHONY (4-0); Faces St. Pius X-St. Matthias on Tuesday; 16

15. DAMIEN (8-2); Lost to Riverside Poly; 13

16. WINDWARD (5-1); Showdown with Harvard-Westlake on Dec. 17; 14

17. CHATSWORTH (5-0); Big game against Crespi on Friday; 19

18. MIRA COSTA (10-0); Impressive 10-game winning streak; 20

19. INGLEWOOD (5-2); 50-point performance for Jason Crowe Jr.; 23

20. ANAHEIM CANYON (7-1); Faces Damien on Monday; 22

21. LOS ALAMITOS (4-2); Tough schedule taking toll; 10

22. CAMPBELL HALL (5-0); Playing in Las Vegas next week; 24

23. LONG BEACH POLY (3-2); 31-point effort from Jovani Ruff; NR

24. ST. BERNARD (6-2); Knocked off Rolling Hills Prep; NR

25. TESORO (8-1); Junior Max Draper coming through; NR

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

