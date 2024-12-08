The Times’ top 25 high school basketball rankings

More to Read

22. CAMPBELL HALL (5-0); Playing in Las Vegas next week; 24

17. CHATSWORTH (5-0); Big game against Crespi on Friday; 19

16. WINDWARD (5-1); Showdown with Harvard-Westlake on Dec. 17; 14

11. MATER DEI (3-2); Luke Barnett has been consistent; 8

9. JSERRA (6-2); BJ Davis-Ray has become leading scorer; 9

7. LA MIRADA (7-1); Had a week off; 7

5. SIERRA CANYON (6-1); Winning close game early on is good sign; 5

4. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (6-0); Tyran Stokes is getting close to debut; 4

3. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (5-1); Brayden Burries vs. Jason Crow Jr. on Friday night; 3

2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (7-0); Nikolas Khamenia is your complete player; 2

A look at The Times’ top 25 boys basketball rankings for the Southland after Week 3.

St. John Bosco coach Matt Dunn has his team at 6-0 this season.

