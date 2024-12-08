The Times’ top 25 high school basketball rankings
A look at The Times’ top 25 boys basketball rankings for the Southland after Week 3.
Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week
1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (6-0); 41-point performance from Elzie Harrington; 1
2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (7-0); Nikolas Khamenia is your complete player; 2
3. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (5-1); Brayden Burries vs. Jason Crow Jr. on Friday night; 3
4. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (6-0); Tyran Stokes is getting close to debut; 4
5. SIERRA CANYON (6-1); Winning close game early on is good sign; 5
6. SANTA MARGARITA (5-0); Tougher opponents are ahead; 6
7. LA MIRADA (7-1); Had a week off; 7
8. ST. PIUS X-ST. MATTHIAS (5-2); Douglas Langford Jr., Jaden Erami are standouts; 15
9. JSERRA (6-2); BJ Davis-Ray has become leading scorer; 9
10 REDONDO UNION (6-0); Big week for Brayden Miner; 11
11. MATER DEI (3-2); Luke Barnett has been consistent; 8
12. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (7-0); Tae Simmons keeps delivering; 17
13. LA HABRA (10-1); Woodbridge Classic champions; 21
14. ST. ANTHONY (4-0); Faces St. Pius X-St. Matthias on Tuesday; 16
15. DAMIEN (8-2); Lost to Riverside Poly; 13
16. WINDWARD (5-1); Showdown with Harvard-Westlake on Dec. 17; 14
17. CHATSWORTH (5-0); Big game against Crespi on Friday; 19
18. MIRA COSTA (10-0); Impressive 10-game winning streak; 20
19. INGLEWOOD (5-2); 50-point performance for Jason Crowe Jr.; 23
20. ANAHEIM CANYON (7-1); Faces Damien on Monday; 22
21. LOS ALAMITOS (4-2); Tough schedule taking toll; 10
22. CAMPBELL HALL (5-0); Playing in Las Vegas next week; 24
23. LONG BEACH POLY (3-2); 31-point effort from Jovani Ruff; NR
24. ST. BERNARD (6-2); Knocked off Rolling Hills Prep; NR
25. TESORO (8-1); Junior Max Draper coming through; NR
