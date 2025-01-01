High school basketball: Tuesday’s scores
CIF City Section and Southern Section boys’ and girls’ basketball scores for Tuesday, Dec. 31.
BOYS
Canarsie (NY) 70, St. Bernard 62
Escondido Adventist Academy 51, Lucerne Valley 28
Citrus Hill 52, Santa Rosa Academy 51
Loma Linda Academy 50, Sacramento Adventist 43
Lynbrook 54, Alhambra 43
Newbury Park Adventist 409, Woodcrest Christian 33
Paradise Adventist Academy 43, Mesa Grande Academy 26
Ramona 97, Corona 74
GIRLS
Ayala 52, Chino 28
Bonita 70, Hemet 38
Burbank Burroughs 54, Arleta 35
Cleveland 44, Fillmore 18
Diamond Ranch 43, Costa Mesa 20
Escondido Adventist 35, Lucerne Valley 31
Leuzinger 58, Cleveland 44
Newbury Park 66, YULA 32
Riverside King 52, Oak Hills 37
Sacramento Adventist 45, Loma Linda Academy 35
San Gabriel Academy 52, Bethel Christian 9
Taft 51, Hoover 39
Valencia 62, Temple City 37
Viewpoint 66, Hoover 36
Westlake 50, Louisville 39
