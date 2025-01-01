Advertisement
High School Sports

High school basketball: Tuesday’s scores

A basketball sits on the court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game.
(Charlie Neibergall / Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Times staff
Share via

CIF City Section and Southern Section boys’ and girls’ basketball scores for Tuesday, Dec. 31.

BOYS

Canarsie (NY) 70, St. Bernard 62

Escondido Adventist Academy 51, Lucerne Valley 28

Citrus Hill 52, Santa Rosa Academy 51

Loma Linda Academy 50, Sacramento Adventist 43

Lynbrook 54, Alhambra 43

Newbury Park Adventist 409, Woodcrest Christian 33

Paradise Adventist Academy 43, Mesa Grande Academy 26

Ramona 97, Corona 74

GIRLS

Ayala 52, Chino 28

Bonita 70, Hemet 38

Burbank Burroughs 54, Arleta 35

Cleveland 44, Fillmore 18

Diamond Ranch 43, Costa Mesa 20

Escondido Adventist 35, Lucerne Valley 31

Leuzinger 58, Cleveland 44

Newbury Park 66, YULA 32

Riverside King 52, Oak Hills 37

Sacramento Adventist 45, Loma Linda Academy 35

San Gabriel Academy 52, Bethel Christian 9

Taft 51, Hoover 39

Valencia 62, Temple City 37

Viewpoint 66, Hoover 36

Westlake 50, Louisville 39

More to Read

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement