Prep basketball roundup: Brayden Burries leads Eastvale Roosevelt to win in Arizona

Top-ranked Eastvale Roosevelt began its three-day trip in Arizona on Thursday with a 77-59 win over Coronado (Nev.).

Brayden Burries scored 19 points, Myles Walker had 18 and Issac Williamson had 14.

The no. 1 player in California, 5⭐️ Brayden Burries, flirted with a double-double at Hoophall West this morning 👀🔥@BraydenBurries pic.twitter.com/Aw28XnRwpX — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) January 2, 2025

Roosevelt improved to 16-1.

St. John Bosco 58, Phoenix Sandra Day O’Connor 42: Christian Collins finished with 22 points and 14 rebounds for the Braves.

ESPN #1 in 2026 Tyran Stokes in his Hoophall Debut: 20 PTS, 8 REBS, 3 STLS and 2 BLKS 👀 @tyran_stokes @HoophallClassic pic.twitter.com/Vo0J24Ahxz — Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) January 2, 2025

Layton Christian (Utah) 54, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 53: The Knights lost in Arizona when a last-second shot attempt failed to connect. Tyran Stokes had 20 points and Zachary White finished with 15. Notre Dame played without Lino Mark and NaVorro Bowman.

La Mirada 73, Phoenix Brophy Prep 59: Julien Gomez finished with 34 points for the 14-3 Matadores.

Arcadia 59, Scottsdale (Ariz.) Cactus Shadow 53: Noa Eteuati Edwards led Arcadia with 19 points.

St. Francis 55, Mesa (Ariz.) Red Mountain 50: Noah Henry had 20 points and DeLan Grant added 14 points and 13 rebounds for St. Francis.

Rolling Hills Prep 52, Prescott (Ariz.) 50: Mateo Trujillo finished with 15 points and Mylo Murphy 14 points for Rolling Hills Prep.

New River (Ariz.) Boulder Creek 57, Santa Margarita 56: Kaiden Bailey had 25 points for Santa Margarita.