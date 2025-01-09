Advertisement
Prep talk: Defending champion Cleveland is team to beat in City Section girls’ soccer

Cleveland High's 2024 City Section Division I championship soccer team.
(City Section)
By Eric Sondheimer
Cleveland’s girls’ soccer team has been to four consecutive City Section championship games, winning last season in overtime over El Camino Real.

Now the Cavaliers (6-1-3) look like the team to beat again, along with Granada Hills, Palisades and El Camino Real.

West Valley League play begins this week.

Cleveland returns the City Section player of the year, Alexa Monge, and the player who delivered the overtime goal to beat El Camino Real, Yesenia Gomez. ...

The first Southern Section girls’ soccer rankings are out. Redondo Union, Santa Margarita and Oaks Christian are unbeaten and lead the rankings. Here’s the link. ...

Unbeaten Mater Dei tops the first Southern Section boys’ soccer rankings. Here’s the link. ...

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

