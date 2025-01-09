Prep talk: Defending champion Cleveland is team to beat in City Section girls’ soccer

Cleveland’s girls’ soccer team has been to four consecutive City Section championship games, winning last season in overtime over El Camino Real.

Now the Cavaliers (6-1-3) look like the team to beat again, along with Granada Hills, Palisades and El Camino Real.

West Valley League play begins this week.

Girls water polo: 3 county HS players have been named to U.S. team for an upcoming World Cup in Greece:



Allison Cohen+Jailynn Robinson of @OLu_Athletics

and Maggie Ryan of @MD_Athletics, a soph. transfer from The Bishop's



New OLu asst. coach/Olympian Tara Prentice also picked — Dan Albano (@ocvarsityguy) January 8, 2025

Cleveland returns the City Section player of the year, Alexa Monge, and the player who delivered the overtime goal to beat El Camino Real, Yesenia Gomez. ...

The first Southern Section girls’ soccer rankings are out. Redondo Union, Santa Margarita and Oaks Christian are unbeaten and lead the rankings. Here’s the link. ...

Not new to this position or new to the school, but new to the position at the school. Please join the coaches and player's in welcoming one of our own as our new head coach-Alex Pierce!! @coachapierce #WeAreRancho🖤💜 pic.twitter.com/oYvQCUjIKY — RCHS Football (@RCHSCougarsFB) January 7, 2025

Unbeaten Mater Dei tops the first Southern Section boys’ soccer rankings. Here’s the link. ...

